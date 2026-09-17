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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG T20Is: How Much Money Can Afghanistan Earn by Hosting Team India in Delhi? Media Rights Valuation Explained

IND vs AFG T20Is: How Much Money Can Afghanistan Earn by Hosting Team India in Delhi? Media Rights Valuation Explained

IND vs AFG T20Is: Afghanistan are officially hosting India’s three-match T20I series despite all three games being played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. The unusual arrangement gives the Afghanistan Cricket Board control of the commercial rights, with TV and digital media rights reportedly worth around ₹57 crore for the series, while sponsorships, ticket sales and other commercial deals could provide additional revenue.

Afghanistan is reportedly set to earn more than 50 crores by hosting India at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Image Credit: X/@BCCI
Afghanistan is reportedly set to earn more than 50 crores by hosting India at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Image Credit: X/@BCCI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 19:17 IST

India vs Afghanistan T20I Series: The three-match India vs Afghanistan T20I series features a special financial agreement. Despite all three games being held at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium, Afghanistan has been recognized as the official host by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB). This was their home assignment as they are still unable to organize international matches at home on a regular basis due to various limitations.

Afghanistan Set to Earn Around ₹57 Crore From Media Rights

According to reports, the ACB board expects its members to get about US$2 million each match from the media rights for the India-Afghanistan T20I match series.

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Given that three matches will be played, the total TV and digital rights value would be about US$6 million (or 57 crore). The sale of the media rights was done with the help of their international consulting partner, ITW Universe. Sony Sports Network has got the broadcasting rights, and FanCode has the streaming rights in India for digital channels. The said revenue would translate to a match value of around 19 crore from the media rights side.

ACB Boosts Earnings Through Sponsorship And Ticket Sales

The figure of 57 crores should not be viewed as the amount that ACB generated through the whole series. The media-rights amount mentioned is a small part of the commercial revenue coming in from the three T20Is. Being the sole host of the event, Afghanistan is also entitled to ticket sales, sponsorships, and other forms of revenue that come with the matches. Khel Now’s report, based on Hindustan Times, mentioned that almost 90% of the sponsorship and activation inventory on the ground had been sold off almost a month before the series.

But the actual amounts that the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) earned from the sale of their tickets, sponsorships, etc. are currently unknown to us, as none of the reports released by them so far have given out such a detail. That’s why, 57 crore is probably what has been publicly stated as the media-rights amount and NOT the final profit figure for Afghanistan Cricket.

Why Is Afghanistan Hosting India In Delhi?

This unique setup happened mainly because Afghanistan has regularly used venues in India for home matches. The Delhi series, which is being played in India, is part of ACB’s future tour schedule. ACB has also confirmed that Afghanistan’s matches are going to occur on 13, 15, and 17 September

One very important thing is that whoever hosts the game has the commercial rights as well. Even though the games will be held in India, ACB has retained the commercial media rights for the said matches, and that is why T20Is are not part of JioStar’s BCCI home-cricket rights package. But Sony and FanCode have grabbed the television and digital rights, respectively.

Also Read: Haris Rauf Eyes Pakistan Test Team Return: Star Pacer Targets Sri Lanka Series After 5-Wicket Haul Amid Bowling Concerns

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IND vs AFG T20Is: How Much Money Can Afghanistan Earn by Hosting Team India in Delhi? Media Rights Valuation Explained
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IND vs AFG T20Is: How Much Money Can Afghanistan Earn by Hosting Team India in Delhi? Media Rights Valuation Explained
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