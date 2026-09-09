IND vs AFG: Team India All-Rounder Passes Fitness Test in Major Boost Ahead Of T20I Series Against Afghanistan

IND vs AFG: Team India have received a major boost ahead of the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan as all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has cleared his fitness test. According to The Times of India, Reddy has received green signal from the BCCI’s medical staff and will join the rest of the squad soon on Thursday in the national capital of Delhi for the three-game series, beginning on September 13, Sunday.

IND vs AFG: What injury Nitish Kumar Reddy had been struggling with?

The seam-bowling all-rounder last featured for the Men in Blue during the ODI series against Afghanistan in June where his quadriceps injury was aggravated. The 23-year-old had sustained the injury while bowling during the series-opener in Dharamsala and had to be rested for the second one-dayer in Lucknow. Reddy returned for the final game of the series in Chennai but experienced discomfort, rendering him unavailable for the subsequent limited-overs tours of Ireland and England.

Times of India have reported that the youngster passed his fitness test this week at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. On Wednesday, Reddy participated in a final match stimulation and reportedly passed it with flying colours. Additionally, Reddy has reportedly ticked boxes for bowling workloads too and is ready to send down longer spells, whenever required in the immediate future. Reddy marked his international debut via T20 cricket, playing the home T20I series against Bangladesh in October 2024.

The seam-bowling all-rounder is part of India’s squad for the Asian Games too in Japan, having won gold three years ago in Hangzhou. The Men in Blue, led by Shreyas Iyer, will leave for the Asian Games from Delhi on September 18. Before the Asian Games begin, India will play a historic T20I against Japan on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture. With Hardik Pandya’s fitness a major concern for Team India, Reddy’s improvement in his condition hands them a significant boost.

India men’s T20I squad for Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah.