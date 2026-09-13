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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG Traffic Advisory: Will Delhi Traffic Get Affected Today Due to BRICS Summit, India vs Afghanistan T20I? Check Advisory and More

IND vs AFG Traffic Advisory: Will Delhi Traffic Get Affected Today Due to BRICS Summit, India vs Afghanistan T20I? Check Advisory and More

IND vs AFG Traffic Advisory: Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday (Sep 13), in view of the ongoing BRICS Summit and the India-Afghanistan T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Traffic regulations will remain in force in the notified controlled area during the movement of dignitaries, while additional restrictions and diversions will be implemented around the stadium from 2 pm. Here are all the details, including roads to avoid, diversion timings, parking arrangements and traffic advisory.

IND vs AFG Traffic Advisory: Will Delhi Traffic Get Affected Today Due to BRICS Summit, India vs Afghanistan T20I? Check Advisory and More
IND vs AFG Traffic Advisory: Will Delhi Traffic Get Affected Today Due to BRICS Summit, India vs Afghanistan T20I? Check Advisory and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 13:15 IST

IND vs AFG Traffic Advisory: Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory for Sunday, September 13, in view of the ongoing BRICS Summit and the India-Afghanistan T20I at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Traffic regulations will remain in force in the notified controlled area during the movement of dignitaries, while additional restrictions and diversions will be implemented around the stadium from 2 pm. Here are all the details, including roads to avoid, diversion timings, parking arrangements and traffic advisory.

Will Delhi Traffic Get Affected Today Due to BRICS Summit?

According to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory shared on social media platform X, traffic regulations will remain in force in the notified controlled area from 8 am to 8 pm on Sunday, particularly during the movement of dignitaries attending the BRICS Summit. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid affected areas wherever possible.

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Delhi Traffic Advisory for India vs Afghanistan T20I

Traffic restrictions and diversions will also be implemented around the Arun Jaitley Stadium from 2 pm onwards in view of the India-Afghanistan T20I scheduled for Sunday evening. The traffic police have advised commuters to follow the match-day diversion plan, use the Metro wherever possible and allow extra travel time.

People who are not travelling to the stadium have been advised to avoid the area wherever feasible to minimise congestion. Traffic restrictions will be imposed on a need basis from 2 pm to 11:45 pm around the match venue.

Roads to Avoid Due to India vs Afghanistan T20I

Goods vehicles will be restricted on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg between Daryaganj and Delhi Gate, JLN Marg between Delhi Gate and Guru Nanak Chowk, Ashaf Ali Road between Delhi Gate and Turkman Gate, and DDU Marg towards Minto Road and Mirdard Chowk.

Commuters have been advised to avoid JLN Marg between Rajghat and Delhi Gate/Rajiv Chowk-Kamla Market, Ashaf Ali Road between Turkman Gate and Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg between Delhi Gate and Ramcharan Aggarwal Chowk/ITO Chowk, and DDU Marg towards Minto Road and Mirdard Chowk between 2 pm and 10:30 pm.

India vs Afghanistan T20I Stadium Entry and Parking Details

Entry to the Arun Jaitley Stadium will be through designated gates. Parking facilities for spectators will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road.

The traffic police have also notified pick-up and drop-off points for app-based taxis. These will be available at Gate Number 2 near Maulana Azad Medical College and at Rajghat Chowk.

No-Parking Restrictions in Delhi

“No parking” restrictions will be enforced on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, JLN Marg and the Ring Road near the Rajghat-ITO Flyover. Vehicles found violating the restrictions may be towed away and prosecuted.

Delhi Traffic Advisory: What Should Commuters Do?

The Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance, avoid the affected roads wherever possible and use the Metro to minimise travel delays. People travelling through central Delhi should allow extra time for their journeys, particularly during the movement of BRICS Summit dignitaries and around the Arun Jaitley Stadium during the India-Afghanistan T20I.

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IND vs AFG Traffic Advisory: Will Delhi Traffic Get Affected Today Due to BRICS Summit, India vs Afghanistan T20I? Check Advisory and More
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IND vs AFG Traffic Advisory: Will Delhi Traffic Get Affected Today Due to BRICS Summit, India vs Afghanistan T20I? Check Advisory and More
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