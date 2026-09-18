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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG: Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Get An Opportunity In 3rd T20I? Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India Star After 3-0 Series Win

IND vs AFG: Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Get An Opportunity In 3rd T20I? Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India Star After 3-0 Series Win

With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made to wait before the 15-year-old could play his first international game at home, Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir has broken silence on benching him for the third T20I against Afghanistan on September 17, Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IND vs AFG: Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Get An Opportunity In 3rd T20I? Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India Star After 3-0 Series Win. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs AFG: Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Get An Opportunity In 3rd T20I? Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India Star After 3-0 Series Win. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-09-18 09:47 IST

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made to wait before the 15-year-old could play his first international game at home, Team India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has broken silence on benching him for the third T20I against Afghanistan on September 17, Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. When will Sooryavanshi get his opportunity?

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Gautam Gambhir breaks his silence on not playing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi against Afghanistan?

While the left-handed batter didn’t have the best of the starts to his international career after debuting against England, he ensured to make the most of it in the following series against Zimbabwe. With two fifty-plus scores in three games in Zimbabwe, Sooryavanshi earned the Player of the Series award. Meanwhile, with India taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series after the first two matches, it was widely speculated that the teenage prodigy will get an opportunity in the third. However, the Men in Blue went stuck with the combination of Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma. With regards to Sooryavanshi, Gambhir reasoned that any player, regardless of age must wait for their opportunity as people who have done historically well will get a longer run. He said during the presser, as quoted by The Hindustan Times:

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From Vaibhav’s point of view, it is again a very clear conversation that he has to wait for his opportunity. We know the kind of talent he has. We know what he can do. But again, someone who has done extremely well over a period of years obviously will always be ahead of someone who has just got into the team. Whenever he gets that chance, you will get a longer run as well. And that is what Indian cricket is all about. We want competition, we want that talent in the dressing room. But sometimes that’s how cricket goes. Whether it is a 15-year-old or a 30-year-old, you have to wait for opportunity.”

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Why leaving Sanju Samson out was Gautam Gambhir’s toughest decision?

Reflecting on leaving Samson out of the eleven after two low scores against Ireland, followed by one against England, Gambhir said keeping him out of the XI wasn’t easy, given the performances in T20 World Cup 2026. The 44-year-old claimed:

I think Samson showed what he is capable of. Someone doesn’t become Player Of The Tournament in the World Cup without having talent, so he has done enough. Obviously, it was tough- probably the toughest decision I have taken in my coaching career, was leaving him out of that England series because of the way he had performed before that. But again, sometimes you go with the players’ form as well. From my point of view, I wanted to go back to the combination we had during the World Cup, because those guys, after three or four failures, don’t become bad players.”

Shreyas Iyer and co. will fly to Japan to partake in Asian Games 2026.

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IND vs AFG: Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Get An Opportunity In 3rd T20I? Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India Star After 3-0 Series Win
Tags: Afghanistan national cricket teamgautam gambhirhome-hero-pos-6IND vs AFGteam indiaVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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IND vs AFG: Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Get An Opportunity In 3rd T20I? Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India Star After 3-0 Series Win
IND vs AFG: Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Get An Opportunity In 3rd T20I? Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India Star After 3-0 Series Win
IND vs AFG: Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Get An Opportunity In 3rd T20I? Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India Star After 3-0 Series Win
IND vs AFG: Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Get An Opportunity In 3rd T20I? Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India Star After 3-0 Series Win
IND vs AFG: Why Did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Get An Opportunity In 3rd T20I? Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On India Star After 3-0 Series Win

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