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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India’s Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan

IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India’s Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan

Team India have made a big selection decision for the first T20I or the series-opener against Afghanistan on September 13, Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India's Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India's Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-13 19:22 IST

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Team India have made a big selection decision for the first T20I or the series-opener against Afghanistan on September 13, Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Despite earning the Player of the Series award in India’s previous T20I leg, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not been offered an opportunity in the first game of the series, with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma set to open the innings.

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not playing in the series-opener?

The 15-year-old had made his T20I debut in Manchester against England in July and played three T20Is on that tour but couldn’t make an impact as compelling as in IPL 2026, when he snaffled five awards, headlined by aggregating 776 runs in the cash-rich tournament. However, Sooryavanshi opened the innings in Zimbabwe, following up with scores of 50, 20 and 81 to win the Player of the Series award as the Men in Blue completed a 3-0 series sweep. The left-hander also performed well in the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy 2026, with his side East Zone lifting the trophy after 13 years.

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While there seems to be no injury for the youngster, benching him looks as a tactical call. The hosts may not want to play two left-handers at the top; hence, Samson will open the innings with Abhishek. Abhishek will be keen to get on a roll as he largely struggled against Zimbabwe. The toss fell in favour of Shreyas Iyer as the home side opted to field first in the national capital of the country.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

IND vs AFG, 1st T20I: Can Afghanistan break their duck against India?

Meanwhile, Team India remain the only full-member side that Afghanistan are yet to beat in any format; hence, the Afghans will be eyeing history on Sunday.

They had toured India in June too, playing a Test and three ODIs but lost all of them convincingly. The Men in Blue have struggled in T20Is, of late, suffering series defeats to Ireland and England before touring Zimbabwe.

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IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India’s Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan
IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India’s Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan
IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India’s Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan
IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing In 1st T20I In Delhi? Team India’s Big Call On Playing XI Against Afghanistan
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