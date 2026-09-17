IND vs AFG: Why Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Not Playing Today’s 3rd T20I In Delhi? Have India Made Any Change To Their XI?

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: With Team India out to seal a 3-0 series win after taking an unassailable lead with another comprehensive win in the second T20I on September 15, Tuesday, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was largely speculated to get an opportunity in the third and final T20I on September 17, Thursday. The 15-year-old has delivered some promising performances in his limited international outing, building on the back of an outstanding IPL season this year with the Rajasthan Royals. But the teenage prodigy has still not been given an opportunity.

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Why is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi not playing today’s game?

The Rajasthan Royals batter has yet again be excluded from the playing XI to face Afghanistan as Team India decided to stick with Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma at the top. It means the 15-year-old will have to wait for his chance to play his first international game on home soil. While Samson was under the scanner heading into the second T20I, the Kerala-born keeper-batter had proved himself by slamming 57 off 22 deliveries, laced with seven boundaries and four towering sixes. Abhishek, on the other hand, has slammed scores of 82 and 39 in the final two matches. The Men in Blue have made only one change in their XI, drafting in Yash Thakur for Arshdeep Singh, who has seemingly been rested. Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been retained despite returning from injury only recently.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Noor ul Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai.