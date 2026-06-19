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Home > Sports News > IND vs AFG: Will Rohit Sharma Play His Final International Match? Retirement Rumours Gather Pace Ahead of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI

IND vs AFG: Will Rohit Sharma Play His Final International Match? Retirement Rumours Gather Pace Ahead of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI

Retirement speculation around Rohit Sharma has amped up ahead of the India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI at Chepauk on Saturday. With reports suggesting the former India captain may not be part of India's plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, the clash has fuelled fresh debate over whether it could be his final international appearance.

Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to retire from international cricket following India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI. Image Credit: ANI
Rohit Sharma is reportedly set to retire from international cricket following India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 15:39 IST

Rohit Sharma Retirement: It seems like the end is near for Rohit Sharma in international cricket. The former Team India captain, having retired from T20Is and Tests, is set to bid farewell to international cricket, according to multiple reports. The right-handed batter who will be 40 by the time the next ODI World Cup rolls in is reportedly not in BCCI’s plans for the quadrennial event. Having played over 250 games in the format, One-Day cricket was where Rohit’s best came. However, it seems like one of the best players in the history of the format will be retiring without a World Cup to his name. Here is the latest update on Rohit Sharma’s ODI future.

Rohit Sharma Retirement: India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI set to be his last?

Speculations and rumours are picking up that Rohit Sharma might be playing his last international game when he opens the innings against Afghanistan tomorrow. The right-handed batter has scored over 11,500 runs in the format, averaging 48 while striking at more than 90. However, it is believed that his fitness issues and his age are standing in the way of his participating in what would have been his fourth ODI World Cup. 

Behind Virat Kohli, Rohit was arguably the second greatest batter in One-Day cricket in his generation. The right-handed batter holds multiple records in the format, including hitting three double centuries. However, at his best, there was seldom a more dangerous batter than Rohit. And he showed exactly that against Sri Lanka when he registered the highest individual score in the format, making 264 runs in 2014.

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Rohit came agonizingly close to winning the tournament when India finished as runner-up in 2023 against Australia. But, despite a strong performance as a skipper, leading India to the Champions Trophy win, the veteran opening batter was replaced as the captain by Shubman Gill.

Will Rohit Sharma miss ODI World Cup 2027?

Rohit Sharma is expected to miss the ODI World Cup 2027 in South Africa. The right-handed batter who has been a mainstay of the Indian batting order since the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 is looking to bid farewell to ODIs after some record-breaking performances. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dropped a hint on Team India’s plan with respect to selections for the upcoming ICC event. Saikia talked about how the selectors and team management are constantly in touch with the players regarding the ODI World Cup preparation. 

Also Read: IND vs ENG: Will Virat Kohli Return For England ODI Series? Latest Fitness Report After Afghanistan ODIs Absence

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IND vs AFG: Will Rohit Sharma Play His Final International Match? Retirement Rumours Gather Pace Ahead of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI
Tags: IND vs AFG 3rd ODIIndia vs Afghanistan ODIODI World Cup 2027rohit sharmaRohit Sharma ODI retirementRohit Sharma retirementteam india

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IND vs AFG: Will Rohit Sharma Play His Final International Match? Retirement Rumours Gather Pace Ahead of India vs Afghanistan 3rd ODI
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