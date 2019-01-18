Indian skipper Virat Kohli then shifted focus to MS Dhoni who has been absolutely phenomenal in the ODI series. He said that everybody is happy with Dhoni's return to form and despite people's criticism coming his way lately, the former Indian captain had the backing of the team.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli on Friday expressed delight on his team’s incredible performance in Australia tour and lauded Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s efforts in winning the ODI series 2-1. The 30-year-old skipper also requested people to give space to Dhoni so that he can decide about his career in peace. Kohli was speaking after India’s sensational 7-wicket over the Aussies in the third and final ODI in Melbourne.

While speaking in the post-match press conference, Virat Kohli said that the entire team is very happy with the Australia tour and heaped praise on his players for their stoic efforts in all three series – 3 T20Is, 5 Tests and 3 ODIs. “As a captain, I am very happy because the team has given a balanced performance which is a good sign ahead of the World Cup,” added Kohli.

Virat Kohli: We are very happy with this tour, as a team we did our best in all three series. As a captain, I am very happy because the team has given a balanced performance which is a good sign ahead of the World Cup. #IndiaVsAus pic.twitter.com/KCs0BVh0Xw — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2019

The Indian skipper then shifted focus to MS Dhoni who has been absolutely phenomenal in the ODI series. He said that everybody is happy with Dhoni’s return to form and despite people’s criticism coming his way lately, the former Indian captain had the backing of the team.

Kohli also called out the detractors to leave the 37-year-old veteran alone and give him space to decide his game. “As an individual, we know that there is no one more committed to Indian cricket than MS Dhoni. I think people should let him have his space, he has contributed so much to the nation, they should let him figure out things on his own about his game,” said Kohli.

After a torrid 2018, Dhoni has burst to form in 2019. In the 3 ODIs he has played so far, he has smashed three back-to-back half centuries amassing 193 runs at an impressive average of over 100. He was named Man of the Series for his outstanding efforts in 3-match Australia series.

