Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rahul-Jadeja And Bumrah-Deep Partnership Save India From Follow-On

KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and the Bumrah-Deep partnership saved India from the follow-on in the 3rd Test against Australia. Rahul made 84 and Jadeja made 77, and it was the resistance from Bumrah and Deep that frustrated Australia and kept India in the game.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rahul-Jadeja And Bumrah-Deep Partnership Save India From Follow-On

On the 4th day of the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India defied the odds in order not to face the follow-on. They were able to do so, thanks to impeccable performances from KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and a late blitz from Bumrah and Akash Deep. It was a drama-filled day with constant rain interrupts. India, staring at a grim situation at 74 for 5, fought back brilliantly and ensured the match would stretch into Day 5.

It started dramatically on the first ball of the day when KL Rahul edged a delivery off Pat Cummins to Steve Smith at slips. Smith, who normally would not miss such a catch, dropped it, giving Rahul a lifeline. The Indian batter capitalized on this gift and showed exemplary resilience and grit. Rahul, who had been under pressure throughout the series, finally found his rhythm and settled in for a fighting innings.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was struggling yet again. Though he struck a few fine shots, which included a solid boundary off Cummins’ bowling, he went for a cheap price of just 10 runs. His struggle continued and India was left reeling at 74 for 5, with the Australian bowlers sensing a chance to bowl India out and force the follow-on.

Rahul, Jadeja Keep India Alive

Though pressure had mounted, Rahul continued to fight and reached his fifty off 85 balls. Good support came from Ravindra Jadeja, who came into the crease and began to put up a semblance of resistance. Adding 67 runs together, this was frustrating the Australian bowlers and delaying the follow-on even further.

As the rain played its part, forcing multiple stoppages throughout the day, India’s progress was slow but steady. Rahul, looking set for a hundred, was dismissed for 84, as Steve Smith made amends for his earlier drop by taking a stunning catch at slips off Nathan Lyon’s bowling. India was now 141 for 6, with the Australians eyeing the finish line.

Jadeja Fights

At this stage, Jadeja was left to solely take the responsibility. The all-rounder from India repelled the challenge with a fighting half-century, complete with his sword celebration. By the time rain came and further delayed the game, India’s chances of avoiding the follow-on increased, at 180 for 6.

But Australia bounced back after the rain break. Cummins took the key wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy, exposing India’s tail. Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj fought hard to take the score past the 200-run mark, but rain stopped play once again and left the Aussies frustrated.

Bumrah, Deep Heroic Save The Game

As the match continued, Jadeja became a rash shot, caught deep, and left India to 213 for 9. It was now in the hands of the tail-enders Bumrah and Deep to see off the follow-on. Bumrah, known for his grit, pulled Cummins over for a six, thereby keeping the scoreboard ticking. Akash Deep also jumped into the fray, hitting a boundary off Cummins to ensure that India would avoid the follow-on.

The duo continued to resist, with Akash Deep’s muscular shot off the Australian captain adding to the drama. As the light meter came into play, it became clear that India would survive into Day 5, leaving the Australians utterly frustrated despite their best efforts.

Australia had given their all in the field, with Pat Cummins leading the charge, claiming 4 wickets. Mitchell Starc supported him well, but the hosts were handicapped by the loss of Josh Hazlewood to injury once again, which could see him out for the remainder of the series.

ALSO READ | What Is The Follow On Rule In Cricket And When Is It Applied?

Filed under

Akash Deep ind vs aus kl rahul Ravindra Jadeja sports news

Advertisement

Also Read

Stock Market Crash : All Sectors Barring Media Decline; Sensex Tumbles 1,100 Pts Lower To 80,600

Stock Market Crash : All Sectors Barring Media Decline; Sensex Tumbles 1,100 Pts Lower To...

Google Goes After OpenAI With Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model: Details Here

Google Goes After OpenAI With Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model: Details Here

2017 Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC Rejects Pulsar Suni Plea To Recall Witness

2017 Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC Rejects Pulsar Suni Plea To Recall Witness

Priyanka Gandhi Arrives To Parliament With ‘Stand With Bangladesh Minorities’ Bag A Day After Palestine Row

Priyanka Gandhi Arrives To Parliament With ‘Stand With Bangladesh Minorities’ Bag A Day After Palestine...

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill Passed In Lok Sabha With 269 Votes In Majority

The ‘One Nation, One Election’ Bill Passed In Lok Sabha With 269 Votes In Majority

Entertainment

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With Family: Praying For Christmas Miracle

Brad Pitt Not Willing To Give Up On Kids Despite Legal And Personal Tussle With

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The Way Down

Chappell Roan Had MAJOR Wardrobe Malfunction Right Before Her SNL Performance: It Ripped All The

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Guru Randhawa Supports ‘Farmers Protest’, Netizens Say, ‘Paise Mil Gaye’?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox