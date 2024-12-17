IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rahul-Jadeja And Bumrah-Deep Partnership Save India From Follow-On

KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and the Bumrah-Deep partnership saved India from the follow-on in the 3rd Test against Australia. Rahul made 84 and Jadeja made 77, and it was the resistance from Bumrah and Deep that frustrated Australia and kept India in the game.

On the 4th day of the 3rd Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India defied the odds in order not to face the follow-on. They were able to do so, thanks to impeccable performances from KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, and a late blitz from Bumrah and Akash Deep. It was a drama-filled day with constant rain interrupts. India, staring at a grim situation at 74 for 5, fought back brilliantly and ensured the match would stretch into Day 5.

It started dramatically on the first ball of the day when KL Rahul edged a delivery off Pat Cummins to Steve Smith at slips. Smith, who normally would not miss such a catch, dropped it, giving Rahul a lifeline. The Indian batter capitalized on this gift and showed exemplary resilience and grit. Rahul, who had been under pressure throughout the series, finally found his rhythm and settled in for a fighting innings.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was struggling yet again. Though he struck a few fine shots, which included a solid boundary off Cummins’ bowling, he went for a cheap price of just 10 runs. His struggle continued and India was left reeling at 74 for 5, with the Australian bowlers sensing a chance to bowl India out and force the follow-on.

Stumps on Day 4 in Brisbane! A fighting day with the bat 👏👏#TeamIndia move to 252/9, trail by 193 runs A gripping Day 5 of Test cricket awaits tomorrow Scorecard – https://t.co/dcdiT9NAoa#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/QxCJkN3RR8 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2024

Rahul, Jadeja Keep India Alive

Though pressure had mounted, Rahul continued to fight and reached his fifty off 85 balls. Good support came from Ravindra Jadeja, who came into the crease and began to put up a semblance of resistance. Adding 67 runs together, this was frustrating the Australian bowlers and delaying the follow-on even further.

As the rain played its part, forcing multiple stoppages throughout the day, India’s progress was slow but steady. Rahul, looking set for a hundred, was dismissed for 84, as Steve Smith made amends for his earlier drop by taking a stunning catch at slips off Nathan Lyon’s bowling. India was now 141 for 6, with the Australians eyeing the finish line.

Jadeja Fights

At this stage, Jadeja was left to solely take the responsibility. The all-rounder from India repelled the challenge with a fighting half-century, complete with his sword celebration. By the time rain came and further delayed the game, India’s chances of avoiding the follow-on increased, at 180 for 6.

But Australia bounced back after the rain break. Cummins took the key wicket of Nitish Kumar Reddy, exposing India’s tail. Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj fought hard to take the score past the 200-run mark, but rain stopped play once again and left the Aussies frustrated.

Bumrah, Deep Heroic Save The Game

As the match continued, Jadeja became a rash shot, caught deep, and left India to 213 for 9. It was now in the hands of the tail-enders Bumrah and Deep to see off the follow-on. Bumrah, known for his grit, pulled Cummins over for a six, thereby keeping the scoreboard ticking. Akash Deep also jumped into the fray, hitting a boundary off Cummins to ensure that India would avoid the follow-on.

The duo continued to resist, with Akash Deep’s muscular shot off the Australian captain adding to the drama. As the light meter came into play, it became clear that India would survive into Day 5, leaving the Australians utterly frustrated despite their best efforts.

Australia had given their all in the field, with Pat Cummins leading the charge, claiming 4 wickets. Mitchell Starc supported him well, but the hosts were handicapped by the loss of Josh Hazlewood to injury once again, which could see him out for the remainder of the series.

ALSO READ | What Is The Follow On Rule In Cricket And When Is It Applied?