We are always together, read Team India’s social media post as the players gear up for the upcoming challenge against Australia. Team India’s Instagram handle shared the post featuring Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha and Shubman Gill and wrote: “Through thick and thin, ups and downs, we are always together! #TeamIndia.

“It reflects on how the players are bonding as they continue to live in a bio bubble environment. Even India skipper Virat Kohli had acknowledged that living in a bio-bubble is not that tough if the “group of guys is amazing”. Kohli had said this during his time with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which also took place in a bio-bubble due to the coronavirus pandemic.



The Indian cricket team is training rigorously to give their best in the forthcoming matches against the hosts Australia. Also, the players on Sunday played an intra-squad match. The match was played between CK Nayudu XI and Ranjitsinhji XI, led by Kohli and KL Rahul. During the match, Kohli played a knock of 91 from 58 balls. Rahul also performed brilliantly in the match, scoring 83 off 66 deliveries.

India and Australia are slated to lock horns against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. Kohli will just be playing one Test against Australia, and then he will head back home after being granted paternity leave by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).



The first Test between India and Australia will commence from December 17 at the Adelaide Oval and this match will be a day-night contest. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). (ANI)