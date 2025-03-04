Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
  IND vs AUS: Australia Bowled Out For 264 As Shami, Jadeja And Chakravarthy Dominate Champions Trophy Semi-Final

IND vs AUS: Australia Bowled Out For 264 As Shami, Jadeja And Chakravarthy Dominate Champions Trophy Semi-Final

India bowls out Australia for 264 in Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final. Shami shines with 3 wickets, Smith scores 73. Can India chase the target in Dubai?

IND vs AUS: Australia Bowled Out For 264 As Shami, Jadeja And Chakravarthy Dominate Champions Trophy Semi-Final


In a high-stakes semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Australia was bowled out for 264 in 49.3 overs after opting to bat first against India. Skipper Steve Smith led from the front with a crucial 73, while Alex Carey contributed 61 runs in a gritty effort. However, India’s disciplined bowling attack, spearheaded by Mohammed Shami (3 wickets), ensured Australia couldn’t post a daunting total.

Australia’s Strong Start but Middle-Order Collapse

The match began with Australia electing to bat first after winning the toss, a decision that saw them make two changes to their playing XI—Cooper Connolly replaced the injured Matthew Short, while Tanveer Sangha came in for Spencer Johnson.

India struck early as Shami removed Connolly for a duck, thanks to a confident DRS review after KL Rahul’s clean catch behind the stumps. The UltraEdge confirmed a faint edge, giving India a perfect start.

Travis Head attempted a counterattack but couldn’t last long, falling to Varun Chakravarthy, caught by Shubman Gill at long-off. The moment sparked a minor controversy as Gill was warned by the umpires for releasing the ball too quickly after completing the catch, per MCC laws on fielding control.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne showed resilience, but Ravindra Jadeja sent him back for 29. Despite consulting Steve Smith, Labuschagne chose not to review the on-field decision.

Jadeja continued his impact, dismissing Josh Inglis for 11, caught by Virat Kohli at cover, further denting Australia’s middle-order stability.

Smith-Carey Partnership Steadies Australia

With wickets tumbling, Steve Smith and Alex Carey stitched a crucial 54-run stand for the fifth wicket, helping Australia recover. However, Shami struck again, clean bowling Smith for 73, ending Australia’s hopes of a late flourish.

Just when Carey was looking set for a big finish, a brilliant direct hit from Shreyas Iyer in the 48th over ran him out for 61 off 57 balls. His dismissal was a major setback for Australia, who had already lost Glenn Maxwell earlier.

Maxwell, in his usual aggressive style, smashed a six off Axar Patel but was bowled the very next ball for just 7 runs.

Late-Order Wickets Wrap Up Australia’s Innings

Australia’s tailenders tried to push the total past 270, but Ben Dwarshuis (19) was sent back by Varun Chakravarthy, breaking a vital 34-run stand for the seventh wicket. India wrapped up the innings in 49.3 overs, setting up a chaseable target of 265 runs.

Rohit Sharma’s Reaction at the Toss

Speaking at the toss, India’s captain Rohit Sharma admitted he was unsure whether to bat or bowl first. He remarked, “When in two minds, it is better to lose the toss.”

India fielded an unchanged XI from their dominant win over New Zealand, keeping Varun Chakravarthy in the lineup after his five-wicket haul in the last match.

With the Champions Trophy final spot at stake, India now looks to chase down the target and take revenge for their 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Champions Trophy 2025 Semi-Final: Key Strategies, Squads & Predicted Playing XI

