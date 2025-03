India vs Australia live score: India are all set to take on Australia in the 1st semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The winner of the clash will be going into the final and taking on either New Zealand or South Africa in the summit clash.

The stage is set for the first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. India will take on Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue have been in exceptional form as of late and the side will hope to continue their winning run and book a spot in the tournament final. Australia though depleted and hamstrung with injuries will hope to bring out their best because it is now or never stage in such a short tournament.

