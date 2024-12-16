Former England cricketer and Fox Sports commentator Isa Guha apologized to Jasprit Bumrah on the second day of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, on Sunday (December 15) for calling him a “primate,” which means “monkey.” This led to allegations of a racial comment regarding Bumrah. The incident sparked a significant controversy on social media.

After Bumrah took five wickets, Guha, while commentating for Fox Cricket, said, “Well, he is the MVP, right? Most Valuable Primate, Jasprit Bumrah. He is a player who contributes a lot to India, and that’s why so much attention was on him before this Test match. Will he be fit?”

What did Isa Guha say?

Given the historical tensions between the two cricket teams since the 2008 “Monkeygate” scandal, the use of the word “primate” drew significant attention. However, Guha apologized on-air before the third day’s play began. She said, “Yesterday, I used a word in commentary that can be interpreted in several ways. First, I want to apologize for any offense caused. When it comes to sympathy and respect for others, I have set high standards for myself, and if you listen to the full transcript, my intention was to praise one of India’s greatest players, someone I deeply admire.”

I chose the wrong word

Guha continued, “I am an advocate for equality, and I have spent my entire career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game. I was trying to reflect the magnitude of his achievements. I chose the wrong word, and I deeply regret it. I am also of South Asian descent, so I hope people will understand that there was no ill intent or malice. I hope this doesn’t overshadow what has been one of the best Test matches so far, and I’m excited to see how it unfolds. Once again, I truly apologize.”