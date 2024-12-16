Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Fox Sports Commentator Isa Guha Apologizes To Jasprit Bumrah After Controversial Racial Comment

Fox Sports commentator and former England cricketer Isa Guha apologizes to Jasprit Bumrah for calling him "Most Valuable Primate" during the third Test at the Gabba.

Fox Sports Commentator Isa Guha Apologizes To Jasprit Bumrah After Controversial Racial Comment

Former England cricketer and Fox Sports commentator Isa Guha apologized to Jasprit Bumrah on the second day of the third Test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, on Sunday (December 15) for calling him a “primate,” which means “monkey.” This led to allegations of a racial comment regarding Bumrah. The incident sparked a significant controversy on social media.

After Bumrah took five wickets, Guha, while commentating for Fox Cricket, said, “Well, he is the MVP, right? Most Valuable Primate, Jasprit Bumrah. He is a player who contributes a lot to India, and that’s why so much attention was on him before this Test match. Will he be fit?”

What did Isa Guha say?
Given the historical tensions between the two cricket teams since the 2008 “Monkeygate” scandal, the use of the word “primate” drew significant attention. However, Guha apologized on-air before the third day’s play began. She said, “Yesterday, I used a word in commentary that can be interpreted in several ways. First, I want to apologize for any offense caused. When it comes to sympathy and respect for others, I have set high standards for myself, and if you listen to the full transcript, my intention was to praise one of India’s greatest players, someone I deeply admire.”

I chose the wrong word
Guha continued, “I am an advocate for equality, and I have spent my entire career thinking about inclusion and understanding in the game. I was trying to reflect the magnitude of his achievements. I chose the wrong word, and I deeply regret it. I am also of South Asian descent, so I hope people will understand that there was no ill intent or malice. I hope this doesn’t overshadow what has been one of the best Test matches so far, and I’m excited to see how it unfolds. Once again, I truly apologize.”

Filed under

Fox Sports commentatorIsa Guha Jasprit Bumrah

Advertisement

Also Read

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A Maestro

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A...

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Bangladesh To Hold Elections In Late 2025 Or Early 2026: Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh To Hold Elections In Late 2025 Or Early 2026: Muhammad Yunus

Zakir Hussain Was The 1st Musician To Perform At The White House

Zakir Hussain Was The 1st Musician To Perform At The White House

Bitcoin Surges To Record High Above $106,000 On Strategic Reserve Hopes

Bitcoin Surges To Record High Above $106,000 On Strategic Reserve Hopes

Entertainment

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A Maestro

From Waiting In Kitchens To Taking Over Global Stage, Here’s How Zakir Hussain Became A

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Zakir Hussain Once Ran Away With A Lady At The Age Of 6, Know WHY

Zakir Hussain Was The 1st Musician To Perform At The White House

Zakir Hussain Was The 1st Musician To Perform At The White House

Was Zakir Hussain Not Allowed To Cut His Long Hair? Here’s The Truth

Was Zakir Hussain Not Allowed To Cut His Long Hair? Here’s The Truth

When Zakir Hussain Said Never Has A Priest Or A Mullah Taught Me What They Say Is The Only Truth

When Zakir Hussain Said Never Has A Priest Or A Mullah Taught Me What They

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox