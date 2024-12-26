Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
IND VS AUS: Was It Kohli Who Instigated Confrontation With Debutant Sam Konstas? WATCH VIDEO!

Commentating on the incident, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting noted, “Look at where Virat walks. He moved a whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

In the ongoing MCG Test, India’s senior batsman Virat Kohli and Australia’s debutant Sam Konstas were involved in a brief clash on the field during the first session.

The incident took place after the 10th over of the morning, when Kohli and Konstas bumped shoulders while crossing paths as the over ended. This led to a heated exchange of words between the two players, though their verbal altercation was quickly interrupted by Usman Khawaja, Konstas’ opening partner.

Was It Kohli Who Instigated Confrontation?

Later replays revealed that Konstas had turned and was walking towards the other end of the pitch, while Kohli, tossing the ball in his hand, moved from the far side of the pitch directly towards Konstas, resulting in the shoulder bump.

Konstas later shared his perspective in the second session, telling Channel 7, “I didn’t quite realize, I was doing my gloves, and then a little shoulder charge, but it happens in cricket.”

Commentating on the incident, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting noted, “Look at where Virat walks. He moved a whole pitch over to his right and instigated that confrontation. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Former umpire Simon Taufel also discussed the incident, suggesting it could be classified as “inappropriate physical contact” under the ICC’s Code of Conduct. He pointed out that Kohli had deliberately changed his line to enter Konstas’ personal space, something the umpires and referee would likely review at the end of the day’s play to determine if Kohli’s actions warranted any action under the Code.

Konstas, at just 19 years old, had been making his Test debut with an impressive knock, scoring a quick-fire half-century off just 52 balls.

At the time of the altercation, he was batting on 27 from 38 balls, having already hit Jasprit Bumrah for a six with a reverse scoop over the slips. Konstas, who had been on 5 off 21 earlier, finished with 60 off 65 balls, including six fours and two sixes, before being dismissed LBW by Ravindra Jadeja just before the lunch break.

