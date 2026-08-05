IND vs AUS: Why Have Australia Decided Against Practice Match In India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Andrew McDonald Reveals

With Australia set to embark on a cycle of 20 Tests that includes a marquee five-match series in India in early 2027, they have made a decision about the warm-up game. Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald has insisted that they will opt for a training camp instead of a practice match on Indian soil as the tourists hope to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from home for the first time in 22 years.

Australia also chose not to play a tour match before the 2023 series, instead training on specially-prepared, spin-friendly ​pitches in Bengaluru before the opening test. The decision drew scrutiny ​after India won the Nagpur opener by an innings and ⁠132 runs, setting the tone for a 2-1 series victory ​that allowed the hosts to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Head coach Andrew McDonald ​said Australia would scout a location to immerse themselves in conditions similar to India before the series opener in Nagpur starting January, 21.

“We’ve got a couple ​of options there. We have gone to the UAE previously and we have also gone into India ‌last ⁠time into Bengaluru, so we’re just working through what that would look like in terms of how we then manage the individuals,” he told Cricket Australia website Cricket.com.au on ​Wednesday.

Australia has not won a test series in India since 2004, when ​Adam Gilchrist’s side ​triumphed 2-1. Australia have ⁠a gruelling schedule before they arrive in India, with a two-test home series starting against Bangladesh in ​Darwin next week followed by a three-test tour ​of South ⁠Africa in October and another four-test home series against New Zealand from December 9.