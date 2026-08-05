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Home > Sports News > IND vs AUS: Why Have Australia Decided Against Practice Match In India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Andrew McDonald Reveals

IND vs AUS: Why Have Australia Decided Against Practice Match In India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Andrew McDonald Reveals

With Australia set to embark on a cycle of 20 Tests that includes a marquee five-match series in India in early 2027, they have made a decision about the warm-up game.

IND vs AUS: Why Have Australia Decided Against Practice Match In India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Andrew McDonald Reveals. (Image Credits: X)
IND vs AUS: Why Have Australia Decided Against Practice Match In India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Andrew McDonald Reveals. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-08-05 15:52 IST

With Australia set to embark on a cycle of 20 Tests that includes a marquee five-match series in India in early 2027, they have made a decision about the warm-up game. Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald has insisted that they will opt for a training camp instead of a practice match on Indian soil as the tourists hope to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from home for the first time in 22 years.

Who won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2023?

Australia also chose not to play a tour match before the 2023 series, instead training on specially-prepared, spin-friendly ​pitches in Bengaluru before the opening test. The decision drew scrutiny ​after India won the Nagpur opener by an innings and ⁠132 runs, setting the tone for a 2-1 series victory ​that allowed the hosts to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Head coach Andrew McDonald ​said Australia would scout a location to immerse themselves in conditions similar to India before the series opener in Nagpur starting January, 21.
“We’ve got a couple ​of options there. We have gone to the UAE previously and we have also gone into India ‌last ⁠time into Bengaluru, so we’re just working through what that would look like in terms of how we then manage the individuals,” he told Cricket Australia website Cricket.com.au on ​Wednesday.
Australia has not won a test series in India since 2004, when ​Adam Gilchrist’s side ​triumphed 2-1. Australia have ⁠a gruelling schedule before they arrive in India, with a two-test home series starting against Bangladesh in ​Darwin next week followed by a three-test tour ​of South ⁠Africa in October and another four-test home series against New Zealand from December 9.
Fast bowler Michael Neser has been ruled out of the ⁠Bangladesh ​series with a calf strain suffered at ​training in Brisbane but McDonald said wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis is expected be available after ​recovering from a back spasm.

Who holds the Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently? India or Australia?

Australia are the current holders of the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having regained it following the 2024-25 series and doing so for the first time after 10 years. Despite India’s patchy form in Test cricket of late, the tourists will face a significant challenge in toppling them in their own backyard.
While Australia have the experience, they are also an ageing side, with an inevitable transition set to follow following the 2027 Ashes series. Hence, it is the final opportunity for the likes of Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood to taste an elusive series win in India.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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IND vs AUS: Why Have Australia Decided Against Practice Match In India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Andrew McDonald Reveals
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IND vs AUS: Why Have Australia Decided Against Practice Match In India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Andrew McDonald Reveals
IND vs AUS: Why Have Australia Decided Against Practice Match In India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Andrew McDonald Reveals
IND vs AUS: Why Have Australia Decided Against Practice Match In India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Andrew McDonald Reveals
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