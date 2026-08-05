IND vs AUS: Why Have Australia Decided Against Practice Match In India Ahead Of Border-Gavaskar Trophy? Andrew McDonald Reveals

With Australia set to embark on a cycle of 20 Tests that includes a marquee five-match series in India in early 2027, they have made a decision about the warm-up game. Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald has insisted that they will opt for a training camp instead of a practice match on Indian soil as the tourists hope to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy away from home for the first time in 22 years.
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“We’ve got a couple of options there. We have gone to the UAE previously and we have also gone into India last time into Bengaluru, so we’re just working through what that would look like in terms of how we then manage the individuals,” he told Cricket Australia website Cricket.com.au on Wednesday.