Home > Sports > IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 4: When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast On Tv And Online

India will face Bangladeshin the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash at Dubai. The match is crucial for both India as well as Bangladesh as it determines a confirmed place at Asia Cup 2025 Finals.

(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)
(Image Credit: AsianCricketCouncil via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: September 24, 2025 16:44:08 IST

The fans of the Cricket team will be at the edge of their seats when India will play Bangladesh in the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 and already many of the fans are plotting how to access each moment of the match live. In the past, the Indians have taken the lead in the T20 cricket in Bangladesh, having won 16 out of 17 games so far. In India, the viewers may watch the game by accessing the Sony Sports Network, which has a right to the Asia Cup fixtures in the country. 

When And Where To Watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Live?

The game will be on September 24 at the Dubai International Stadium with the toss likely at 7:30 PM IST and the start of the play at 8:00 PM IST. Those who want to stream can stream the match through the SonyLIV application and web platforms, whereby the audience can watch the action live on their mobile phones or on the internet browsers. Besides that, the OTTplay platform has also been quoted as the second place where a fan can access a stream. These streaming platforms are likely to not only offer the live feed, but offer commentary, score updates and perhaps more than one camera angle to improve the viewing experience.



India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025

Outside broadcast logistics, the match in itself has a lot of weight. India, in their last tie in October 2024, scored an astronomical 297/6, with a scorching century by Sanju Samson and the excellent backing of Suryakumar Yadav, and then Bangladesh was dismissed with a score of 164, giving India a 133 run lead. Such a margin highlighted the divide that may tend to occur between the two parties in T20 matches. Although India are overwhelming favorites into this game, Bangladesh will seek to derail that script. They have spin and quality death bowling which is their strength and a bowler such as Mustafizur Rahman is likely to challenge the Indian lower order. On the Indian end, the performance of the batting of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill in this tournament has been remarkable.

Also Read: IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Team India’s Probable Playing XI Against Bangladesh

Tags: ind vs ban asia cup 2025 india vs bangladesh

