IND vs BAN: Why India’s Tour Of Bangladesh Is Getting Delayed? Reason Explained

India’s proposed white-ball tour of Bangladesh remains uncertain despite continued communication between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). While the two boards have remained in contact regarding the series, the Indian team is yet to receive the necessary government clearance for the tour.

The proposed series was originally scheduled for 2025 but was postponed amid a deterioration in political relations between India and Bangladesh. Although the postponement was officially attributed to political circumstances, reports at the time indicated that strained relations between the two governments played a major role.

The situation remained complicated for several months. Under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, concerns over attacks on Hindu minorities and Bangladesh’s increasingly close relationship with Pakistan added further strain to ties with India.

The situation escalated further during the Mustafizur Rahman controversy in IPL 2025 and the subsequent dispute surrounding the 2026 men’s T20 World Cup. Bangladesh eventually withdrew from the tournament at the last moment, adding another layer of tension between the two cricket boards.

A change in Bangladesh’s cricket administration has since raised hopes of improved sporting relations. New BCB president Tamim Iqbal has reportedly been keen to strengthen cricketing and diplomatic ties with India.

The two boards have also identified a potential September window for a white-ball series, with the proposed tour scheduled just before the Asian Games. However, the biggest obstacle remains outside the control of the cricket boards.

Any Indian tour of Bangladesh requires clearance from the Government of India, and that approval has not yet been granted.

“We are working on it and will seek permission and clarity as far as the Bangladesh tour is concerned,” Sports Tak quoted a BCCI source as saying. “We can’t take any decision on our own at this stage. No decision has been taken yet, but we will soon approach the government.”

The BCCI source also confirmed that communication with Bangladesh has continued.

“The BCB has written to us and they are in constant touch with us. Soon there will be more clarity,” the quoted source added.

For now, the proposed series remains dependent on the government’s decision. The BCCI is expected to approach the authorities for clarity, but there is no guarantee that the tour will receive approval in time for the September window.

India also appear to have a contingency plan. If the Bangladesh tour cannot go ahead, discussions are reportedly underway with Afghanistan for a series of white-ball matches in Delhi during the same period.

With the September window approaching, the coming weeks could determine whether India finally travel to Bangladesh or turn to an alternative series instead.