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Home > Sports News > IND vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

IND vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

IND-W vs BAN-W, Women's Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the first semifinal of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday (Sep 10) at the Dubai International Stadium. The Women in Blue enter the knockout stage as Group A toppers with a perfect record, while Bangladesh finished second in Group B to secure their place in the last four. Here are all the details, including match date, time, venue and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Women's Asia Cup 2026 semifinal live on TV, laptop and mobile.

IND vs BAN Women's Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
IND vs BAN Women's Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 19:02 IST

IND-W vs BAN-W, Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: India Women will take on Bangladesh Women in the first semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 on Thursday (Sep 10) at the Dubai International Stadium. The Women in Blue enter the knockout stage as Group A toppers with a perfect record, while Bangladesh finished second in Group B to secure their place in the last four. Here are all the details, including match date, time, venue and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal live on TV, laptop and mobile.

IND-W vs BAN-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Semifinal Match Details

  • Match: India Women vs Bangladesh Women, Semifinal, Women’s Asia Cup 2026
  • Date: Thursday, September 10, 2026
  • Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Start Time: 8:00 PM IST

India vs Bangladesh Women’s Asia Cup 2026: History

India and Bangladesh will meet in the first semifinal of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The Women in Blue have enjoyed a dominant campaign so far, finishing at the top of Group A with a perfect record, while Bangladesh secured the second spot in Group B to progress to the knockout stage.

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The semifinal will also be a rematch of the 2024 Women’s Asia Cup semifinal. India registered a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over Bangladesh in that contest and will be looking to repeat their success as they aim to reach the final of the 2026 edition.

Where to Watch IND-W vs BAN-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live on TV in India?

Fans in India can watch the India Women vs Bangladesh Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal live on the Sony Sports Network.

How to Watch IND-W vs BAN-W Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Bangladesh Women Women’s Asia Cup 2026 semifinal on the SonyLIV app. Fans can follow the match live on smartphones, tablets, laptops and other compatible devices.

India Women Squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2026

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal

Bangladesh Women Squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Bangladesh Women: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Sharmin Akhter, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Farjana Easmin, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Sarmin Sultana, Ritu Moni

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IND vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
Tags: Womens Asia Cup 2026

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IND vs BAN Women’s Asia Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Bangladesh Semifinal Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Phone
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