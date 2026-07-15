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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 1st ODI: All-Round Axar and Calm Sundar Power India to 6-Wicket Win

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: All-Round Axar and Calm Sundar Power India to 6-Wicket Win

Match report from Edgbaston as an exceptional four-wicket haul from Axar Patel and clinical fifties from Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar seal an emphatic ODI win for India

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: All-Round Axar and Calm Sundar Power India to 6-Wicket Win. Photo BCCI- X
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: All-Round Axar and Calm Sundar Power India to 6-Wicket Win. Photo BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-15 02:05 IST

A masterful unbeaten century partnership between spin all-rounders Axar Patel and Washington Sundar guided India to a statement-making six-wicket victory over England at Edgbaston on July 14. Chasing a competitive target of 259, the visitors weathered a middle-order collapse before sealing a highly satisfying win with 28 balls to spare, capitalizing perfectly on their initial assignment of the three-match ODI series.

Axar Breaks England’s Backbone

Earlier in the day, England won the toss and chose to bat first under warm conditions. The hosts endured a horror start as the Indian bowling attack, spearheaded by clinical new-ball spells from Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna, rapidly dismantled the English top order. England dramatically slipped to 107 for 6 within 22 overs, courtesy of regular breakthroughs from debutant quick Gurnoor Brar and spin wizard Axar Patel.

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A counter-attacking recovery ensued via veteran batsman Joe Root, who struck an elegant 76 off 76 deliveries. Root found a steady partner in Liam Dawson, who chipped in with a fighting maiden ODI half-century (68 off 83). The duo raised a crucial 121-run stand for the seventh wicket to carry England toward respectability. However, Axar returned to clean up the tail, finishing with exceptional figures of 4 for 62 as the hosts were bundled out for 258 in 47.5 overs.

Middle-Order Wobble and The Grand Stand

India’s chase got off to an ominous start. Returning veterans Rohit Sharma (11) and Virat Kohli (5) were removed cheaply inside the first 9 overs by the English seamers. Standing tall amidst the initial wreckage, captain Shubman Gill anchored the innings with a beautifully struck 80 off 75 balls, peppered with eleven boundaries. Just as Gill looked poised for a century, severe body cramps forced him to retire hurt. His exit triggered a miniature panic, as Shreyas Iyer (35) and KL Rahul (1) fell in quick succession, reducing India to 160 for 4.

With the match hanging precariously in the balance, Axar Patel walked out to join Washington Sundar. The left-handed duo showed maturity way beyond their years, playing with ice in their veins. Axar quickly assumed the role of the primary aggressor, smashing an unbeaten 57 off 52 balls. At the other end, Sundar anchored perfectly, culminating the chase in grand style by smoking Adil Rashid over the sight screen for a towering six to seal his own unbeaten half-century (52*) and an emphatic victory for the Men in Blue.

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IND vs ENG 1st ODI: All-Round Axar and Calm Sundar Power India to 6-Wicket Win
Tags: Axar Patel 4 wicketsIND vs ENG 1st ODI EdgbastonIndia tour of England 2026india vs englandIndia vs England cricket scorecardIndia vs England match reportJoe Root Liam Dawson partnershipShubman Gill 80 highlightsWashington Sundar match winning six

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IND vs ENG 1st ODI: All-Round Axar and Calm Sundar Power India to 6-Wicket Win

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IND vs ENG 1st ODI: All-Round Axar and Calm Sundar Power India to 6-Wicket Win
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