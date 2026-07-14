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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket With Harry Brook’s Scalp at Edgbaston | WATCH Video

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket With Harry Brook’s Scalp at Edgbaston | WATCH Video

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scripted another milestone in his illustrious international career after claiming his 150th wicket in One-Day Internationals during the first ODI against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday (July 14). Bumrah reached the landmark by dismissing England captain Harry Brook, further cementing his reputation as one of the finest fast bowlers in world cricket.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket With Harry Brook's Scalp at Edgbaston | WATCH Video
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket With Harry Brook's Scalp at Edgbaston | WATCH Video

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 18:11 IST

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah scripted another milestone in his illustrious international career after claiming his 150th wicket in One-Day Internationals during the first ODI against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Tuesday (July 14). Bumrah reached the landmark by dismissing England captain Harry Brook, further cementing his reputation as one of the finest fast bowlers in world cricket.

The right-arm pacer produced one of his trademark deliveries to remove Brook, triggering celebrations among the Indian players as Bumrah achieved yet another major career milestone. The wicket also proved crucial in putting England under pressure during the opening ODI of the three-match series.

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WATCH VIDEO: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket

The moment quickly went viral across social media after Star Sports shared the dismissal. Bumrah’s delivery deceived Harry Brook before India celebrated the landmark wicket, with fans applauding another memorable achievement by the veteran fast bowler.

Harry Brook Becomes Bumrah’s 150th ODI Victim

England skipper Harry Brook became the landmark wicket as Bumrah reached 150 ODI scalps. The dismissal added another chapter to Bumrah’s impressive record against some of the world’s best batters across formats.

Jasprit Bumrah Creates Historic Record

With his 150th ODI wicket, Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian cricketer to complete the unique double of 150 ODI wickets, 200 Test wickets and 100 T20I wickets. The achievement underlines his consistency and effectiveness across all three international formats since making his India debut.

Bumrah’s Outstanding Career Continues

Since his international debut, Bumrah has established himself as India’s pace spearhead with his exceptional accuracy, lethal yorkers and ability to deliver under pressure. His latest milestone further strengthens his legacy as one of India’s greatest fast bowlers in limited-overs cricket.

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IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket With Harry Brook’s Scalp at Edgbaston | WATCH Video
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IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket With Harry Brook’s Scalp at Edgbaston | WATCH Video

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IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket With Harry Brook’s Scalp at Edgbaston | WATCH Video
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket With Harry Brook’s Scalp at Edgbaston | WATCH Video
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket With Harry Brook’s Scalp at Edgbaston | WATCH Video
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Claims 150th ODI Wicket With Harry Brook’s Scalp at Edgbaston | WATCH Video

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