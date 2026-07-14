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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Oops’ Moment During England’s Innings Goes Viral, Seen Without Hair Wig in Birmingham | WATCH Video

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Oops’ Moment During England’s Innings Goes Viral, Seen Without Hair Wig in Birmingham | WATCH Video

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Goes Viral After 'Oops Moment' At Edgbaston: India captain Rohit Sharma found himself trending on social media during the first ODI against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 14) after television cameras appeared to capture him without his wig while fielding. A short clip from the match quickly went viral on X, with fans sharing screenshots and videos of the incident. The moment sparked widespread discussion online, although Rohit himself did not react to the viral footage.

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's 'Oops' Moment During England's Innings Goes Viral, Seen Without Hair Wig in Birmingham | WATCH Video
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma's 'Oops' Moment During England's Innings Goes Viral, Seen Without Hair Wig in Birmingham | WATCH Video

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 22:49 IST

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma Goes Viral After ‘Oops Moment’ At Edgbaston: India captain Rohit Sharma found himself trending on social media during the first ODI against England at Edgbaston on Tuesday (July 14) after television cameras appeared to capture him without his wig while fielding. A short clip from the match quickly went viral on X, with fans sharing screenshots and videos of the incident. The moment sparked widespread discussion online, although Rohit himself did not react to the viral footage.

The video circulated rapidly across social media during England’s innings, with supporters debating what exactly was seen on the broadcast. While many users posted humorous reactions and memes, there has been no official statement from Rohit Sharma or the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the viral clip.

What Happened During Rohit Sharma’s Viral Moment?

The incident occurred while India were fielding in the opening ODI against England at Edgbaston. As the broadcast camera briefly focused on Rohit Sharma, social media users claimed that the India captain appeared without his wig, triggering what many described as an “oops moment.” The clip was soon shared thousands of times across X and other platforms, making it one of the biggest off-field talking points of the match.

Despite the online buzz, neither the broadcaster nor the Indian team commented on the incident. The viral discussion remained limited to fan reactions on social media.

Rohit Sharma Continues To Lead India In ODI Series

While the viral clip dominated conversations online, Rohit Sharma remained focused on leading India in the opening ODI against England. The experienced opener returned to captain the side alongside senior batter Virat Kohli as India began the three-match ODI series following the conclusion of the T20Is.

Rohit’s presence at the top of the order remains crucial for India as the team continues preparations for upcoming ICC events. However, on Tuesday, it was an unexpected off-field moment—not his batting—that became one of the most talked-about moments from the Edgbaston encounter.

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IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Oops’ Moment During England’s Innings Goes Viral, Seen Without Hair Wig in Birmingham | WATCH Video
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IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Oops’ Moment During England’s Innings Goes Viral, Seen Without Hair Wig in Birmingham | WATCH Video
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Oops’ Moment During England’s Innings Goes Viral, Seen Without Hair Wig in Birmingham | WATCH Video
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma’s ‘Oops’ Moment During England’s Innings Goes Viral, Seen Without Hair Wig in Birmingham | WATCH Video
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