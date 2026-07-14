LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Clean Bowled by Net Bowler During Practice Session Ahead of Series Opener in Birmingham | WATCH VIDEO

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Clean Bowled by Net Bowler During Practice Session Ahead of Series Opener in Birmingham | WATCH VIDEO

Virat Kohli’s return to international cricket ahead of the India vs England 1st ODI has sparked concern after the former captain was clean bowled by a net bowler during practice in Birmingham.

Virat Kohli was clean bowled by a net bowler ahead of the first ODI between India and England. Image Credit: X/@rushiii_12
Virat Kohli was clean bowled by a net bowler ahead of the first ODI between India and England. Image Credit: X/@rushiii_12

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Tue 2026-07-14 13:45 IST

India vs England, 1st ODI: Hours before the first ODI between India and England, a video has emerged from the nets session of Virat Kohli, sparking fear among fans. The right-handed batter, making a return to international cricket after almost six months, was left embarrassed when he was dismissed by a random net bowler. It was a tame shot from the seasoned batter to a leg-spin delivery that spun past his bat to rattle the stumps.

Following the dismissal, Kohli was seen engaged in a long conversation with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, with reports emerging that there was no dialogue between the right-handed batter and head coach Gautam Gambhir during the practice session. 

You Might Be Interested In

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli gets clean bowled by net bowler




Virat Kohli’s return to International cricket has taken a hit with the legendary batter being outfoxed by net bowlers ahead of the first ODI in Edgbaston, Birmingham. The sequence of deliveries as seen in the above video shows Virat playing an uncharacteristic reverse-sweep and missing the delivery completely. On the very next delivery, an unknown net bowler got the better of Kohli, dismissing him clean bowled with a leg-spin ball. 

The right-hander, having dominated One-Day cricket for more than a decade, returns to international cricket for the first time after six months. With the ODI World Cup approaching next year in South Africa, how the players fare in this series will play a huge role in determining whether they will be selected for the ICC event or not. 

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir not speaking to each other?

There have been reports emerging from England that both Virat kohli have stopped talking to each other. According to the reports, there has been no dialogue between the two former teammates and Delhi-born cricketers. If these reports of a possible rift between the two are true, then it could certainly hamper the overall environment of the team. 

Virat Kohli returns for Team India

The upcoming ODI series will not only mark the Indian team looking to bring their A-game with the preparation for the ODI World Cup 2027 in mind. Meanwhile, Kohli, who last played for the national team in January earlier this year, will be the centre of all attention. Along with Kohli, this series will also mark the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who will be playing his first ODI since the ODI World Cup final on 19th November, 2023.

Also Read: India Women’s Cricket Team Honours Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont With Signed Jerseys After Historic Lord’s Test Win | WATCH VIDEO

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Clean Bowled by Net Bowler During Practice Session Ahead of Series Opener in Birmingham | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: Birminghanedgbastongautam gambhirind vs engindia vs englandVirat Kohli Net Bowler Dismissalvirat kohli’

RELATED News

WWE RAW Results July 13: Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi Confirmed, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins Explode Before SummerSlam

Abhishek Sharma Personality Rights Case Explained: Delhi High Court Cracks Down on AI-Generated Fake Content

Alexander Sørloth and Girlfriend Become Target of Sickening Death Threats After England Beat Norway 2-1 In FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final

FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Grass Up For Sale Starting From ₹43,000 Onwards, FIFA Selling Most Expensive Pieces At 2.87 Lakhs: Check Details

Wimbledon 2026: Roger Federer Claims Tournament Directors Intentionally Help Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz Dominate Tennis By Slowing Surfaces

LATEST NEWS

Anthropic’s Claude AI Gets India Pricing: Here’s What Pro, Max And Team Plans Cost in India

‘The Children Are Still Scared’: Nashik Family Recounts 20-Km Chase After Picnic Horror

NEET 2026 and the Doctor Dream: How Indian Medical Aspirants Are Exploring Global Pathways to Become Doctors

Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn Film Surpasses Rs 100 Crore Globally Despite Monday Dip

‘Bleed With Pride’ Explores Friendship, Family, and Women’s Health Issues

Lost Your Phone or Forgot Your ITR Login Password? Here’s How to Recover Your Account Without OTP

After Seven Years Govinda Announces Big-Screen Comeback With Roopa, Introduces Rani Swarnkar

Yogi Government Delivers Biggest Blow to Fake Drug Mafia, Cripples Fraudulent Syndicate in Agra

Why Supreme Court Refuses to Cancel Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Bail in Fodder Scam Cases

What Is Chandipura Virus? Gujarat Outbreak Claims 12 Lives in a Month; Check History, Name-Origin, Symptoms, Treatment, Vaccine and More

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Clean Bowled by Net Bowler During Practice Session Ahead of Series Opener in Birmingham | WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Clean Bowled by Net Bowler During Practice Session Ahead of Series Opener in Birmingham | WATCH VIDEO

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Clean Bowled by Net Bowler During Practice Session Ahead of Series Opener in Birmingham | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Clean Bowled by Net Bowler During Practice Session Ahead of Series Opener in Birmingham | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Clean Bowled by Net Bowler During Practice Session Ahead of Series Opener in Birmingham | WATCH VIDEO
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Clean Bowled by Net Bowler During Practice Session Ahead of Series Opener in Birmingham | WATCH VIDEO

QUICK LINKS