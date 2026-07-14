IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Clean Bowled by Net Bowler During Practice Session Ahead of Series Opener in Birmingham | WATCH VIDEO

India vs England, 1st ODI: Hours before the first ODI between India and England, a video has emerged from the nets session of Virat Kohli, sparking fear among fans. The right-handed batter, making a return to international cricket after almost six months, was left embarrassed when he was dismissed by a random net bowler. It was a tame shot from the seasoned batter to a leg-spin delivery that spun past his bat to rattle the stumps.

Following the dismissal, Kohli was seen engaged in a long conversation with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, with reports emerging that there was no dialogue between the right-handed batter and head coach Gautam Gambhir during the practice session.

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli gets clean bowled by net bowler

“Is Gautam Gambhir putting Virat Kohli under pressure? During yesterday’s practice session, Gambhir was standing right beside Virat Kohli’s net, closely watching him. Virat and Gambhir haven’t spoken for a long time. Virat played a couple of awkward shots and then got clean… pic.twitter.com/An7tZBFTMK — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) July 14, 2026









Virat Kohli’s return to International cricket has taken a hit with the legendary batter being outfoxed by net bowlers ahead of the first ODI in Edgbaston, Birmingham. The sequence of deliveries as seen in the above video shows Virat playing an uncharacteristic reverse-sweep and missing the delivery completely. On the very next delivery, an unknown net bowler got the better of Kohli, dismissing him clean bowled with a leg-spin ball.

The right-hander, having dominated One-Day cricket for more than a decade, returns to international cricket for the first time after six months. With the ODI World Cup approaching next year in South Africa, how the players fare in this series will play a huge role in determining whether they will be selected for the ICC event or not.

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir not speaking to each other?

There have been reports emerging from England that both Virat kohli have stopped talking to each other. According to the reports, there has been no dialogue between the two former teammates and Delhi-born cricketers. If these reports of a possible rift between the two are true, then it could certainly hamper the overall environment of the team.

Virat Kohli returns for Team India

The upcoming ODI series will not only mark the Indian team looking to bring their A-game with the preparation for the ODI World Cup 2027 in mind. Meanwhile, Kohli, who last played for the national team in January earlier this year, will be the centre of all attention. Along with Kohli, this series will also mark the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who will be playing his first ODI since the ODI World Cup final on 19th November, 2023.

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