IND vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned Due to Rain: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma Shine as India Post 189/7

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
125-year-old Sikh shrine below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola bengaluru Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case 125-year-old Sikh shrine below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola bengaluru Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case 125-year-old Sikh shrine below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola bengaluru Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case 125-year-old Sikh shrine below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola bengaluru Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
125-year-old Sikh shrine below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola bengaluru Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case 125-year-old Sikh shrine below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola bengaluru Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case 125-year-old Sikh shrine below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola bengaluru Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case 125-year-old Sikh shrine below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola bengaluru Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned Due to Rain: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma Shine as India Post 189/7

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned Due to Rain: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma Shine as India Post 189/7

India vs England 1st T20I was abandoned due to heavy rain at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Shreyas Iyer scored 68, Abhishek Sharma smashed 59 off 24 balls, and Shivam Dube added 42* as India posted 189/7 in the ENG vs IND T20 series opener.

India vs England 1st T20I was abandoned due to rain. Image Credit: ANI
India vs England 1st T20I was abandoned due to rain. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Last updated: Thu 2026-07-02 02:14 IST

India vs England, 1st T20I: Rain disrupted the plans at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, forcing the cancellation of the first game of the five-match ENG vs. IND T20 2026 series without a result. With Shreyas Iyer, the new T20 captain, hitting a 47-ball 68 and Abhishek Sharma going after the bowlers with 59 in just 24 balls, the Indian cricket team posted 189/7. England, then again, could not get back on the field for their run chase this time.

India vs England 1st T20I: Rain abandons series opener

Due to very heavy rain on Wednesday, the first Twenty20 International match between India and England in a five-match series was abandoned. When it began to rain during India’s innings in which the visitors put up a score of 189 for seven in 20 overs, the umpires decided to call off the match after a little over forty minutes of the remaining five-overs game’s cutoff time because the rain was getting heavier. Opening batsman Abhishek Sharma made 59, whereas India captain Shreyas Iyer was 68 off 47 balls. Towards the end of the innings, all-rounder Shivam Dube scored 42 not out in 21 balls.

You Might Be Interested In

India lose Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan early

India, who again chose to delay a debut for their 15-year-old batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, had fought back well from a terrible start. They were 6-2 after two overs with opener Sanju Samson departing to a flying catch by Tom Banton at backward point off Saqib Mahmood and Ishan Kishan run out two balls later by Harry Brook after a mix-up with Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma stars in a record-breaking knock

Sharma, deposed by Kishan at the top of the ICC T20 batting rankings, shrugged off the incident to take the attack to England, despatching Mahmood for successive sixes. It took the 25-year-old past 100 T20 international sixes. He is the quickest player to reach the milestone off 785 balls. Three successive boundaries off Luke Wood maintained the momentum as India reached 61-2 at the end of the six-over powerplay.

The onslaught gave Brook, who was captaining England’s white-ball side two days after being part of the test team that lost the series to New Zealand, a lot to think about. He turned to Sam Curran and it proved a smart call as the left-armer trapped Sharma lbw with his second ball for an exhilarating 59 off 24 balls.

Shreyas Iyer bounces back, while Shivam Dube provides finishing touches

India captain Iyer, who hit a beautiful six over extra cover off Wood, made a more workmanlike 68 off 47 balls before falling lbw to Mahmood who finished with 3-33. Shivam Dube finished on 42 not out from 21 balls.

India, who beat England in a high-scoring semi-final on their way to lifting the World Cup in March, would have been pleased with their total but England were still in the game. The teams move on to Old Trafford, Manchester for the second game of the series on Saturday.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: ‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned Due to Rain: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma Shine as India Post 189/7
Tags: india vs england

RELATED News

Belgium vs Senegal Live Update: Habib Diarra Scores In FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Clash Against Red Devils | WATCH Here

England vs DR Congo Highlights: Harry Kane Brace Sends England Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Matches Today On 1st July: England vs DR Congo, Belgium And Senegal in Action — Full Schedule, IST Timings, Live Streaming & TV Telecast in India

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 1st T20I match on TV and Online In India? All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

125-Year-Old Gurdwara Reportedly Damaged in Pakistan, India Calls It ‘Targeted Attack of Vandalism’

Before Global Stardom, Diljit Dosanjh Performed At Weddings for Rs 5,000: ‘Money Was Important’

Is El Niño Set to Disrupt India’s Monsoon? PM Modi Orders Ministries to Brace for Impact

Akshay Kumar Celebrates Welcome To The Jungle Success, Credits Farida Jalal And Kiran Kumar: ‘Their Blessings Are…’

What Is 130th Amendment Bill to Remove PM, CM | What Does It Propose?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram Creates History, Beats Anushka Shetty’s 17-Year Box Office Record

Delhi HC Defers Hearing On Salman Khan’s Plea Against ‘Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy’ To July 6

India Issues Notice to Meta as WhatsApp Username Feature Raises Fraud Concerns, Seeks Reply in 3 Days

From Omaha to Tragedy: How Kansas Floodwaters Took an Indian IT Professional’s Life in US

Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash After Revealing Akanksha Chamola’s Sexuality; Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned Due to Rain: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma Shine as India Post 189/7

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned Due to Rain: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma Shine as India Post 189/7

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned Due to Rain: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma Shine as India Post 189/7
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned Due to Rain: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma Shine as India Post 189/7
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned Due to Rain: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma Shine as India Post 189/7
IND vs ENG 1st T20I Abandoned Due to Rain: Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma Shine as India Post 189/7

QUICK LINKS