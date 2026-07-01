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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut In Today India Match? Predicted Playing XIs and Head-To-Head

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut In Today India Match? Predicted Playing XIs and Head-To-Head

Will teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut? Check out the predicted playing XIs and head-to-head records ahead of the high-stakes IND vs ENG 1st T20I.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut In Today Match? Predicted Playing XIs and Head-To-Head. Photo X
IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut In Today Match? Predicted Playing XIs and Head-To-Head. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 15:59 IST

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Fresh off a shocking and embarrassing 2-0 series defeat against Ireland, a heavily scrutinized Indian cricket team transitions to Chester-le-Street to face England in the opening fixture of a high-stakes five-match T20I series. While Shreyas Iyer and his team are desperate to rebuild their T20 momentum, the absolute core of the pre-match conversation completely revolves around one individual: India’s 15-year-old batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His India Debut Today?

The cricket world is eagerly waiting to see if the teenage sensation will receive his maiden senior international cap today or not. Sooryavanshi has enjoyed an extraordinary 2026, capturing the Orange Cap and Most Valuable Player honors in IPL 2026 for Rajasthan Royals with a spectacular 776 runs at an eye-watering strike rate of 237. He backed that up by blasting a record-breaking 11-ball half-century during India A’s recent Tri-Nation assignment in Sri Lanka.

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Viral clips of Sooryavanshi aggressively taking pacers to the cleaners in the Chester-le-Street net sessions have added massive fuel to the debut rumors. However, India’s coaching staff, led by fielding coach Ryan ten Doeschate, has preached ultimate caution. The management indicates that despite the global excitement, the youngster may have to bide his time to ensure structural stability within the squad.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Head-To-Head Record

Recent history in the shortest format heavily favors the Men in Blue. In their last three global T20 encounters, India comfortably brushed past England, including dominant victories in consecutive T20 World Cup semi-finals and a definitive 4-1 bilateral series triumph on subcontinental soil. Overall, the two heavyweights have locked horns 31 times in T20Is, with India holding a superior edge with 18 victories compared to England’s 13 wins.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

England (Predicted XI): Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (WK), Will Jacks, Harry Brook (C), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood.

India (Predicted XI): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar/Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

With the opening match landing at the Riverside Ground, weather and swinging English conditions will challenge both units. Whether Iyer chooses to unleash the explosive Sooryavanshi or stick to experience, this series opener promises high-octane drama. 

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IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut In Today India Match? Predicted Playing XIs and Head-To-Head
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IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut In Today India Match? Predicted Playing XIs and Head-To-Head

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IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut In Today India Match? Predicted Playing XIs and Head-To-Head
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