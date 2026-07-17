IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Joe Root’s Measured 99* Sets Up Series-Decider At Lord’s Despite Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Fifties

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: England’s run-machine produced a classy and measured knock of 99* in the second ODI against India at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff to propel the hosts to a four-wicket victory as they levelled the three-game series. Although Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer struck fifties, the tourists suffered a horrible middle-order collapse to fold for 233 with six overs to spare. The two sides will now meet for the series-decider on July 19, Sunday at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: England lose openers cheaply

Chasing 234, England overcame early setbacks to complete the target with almost six overs remaining, with Root anchoring the successful chase with a match-winning 99*, for which he also won the Player of the Match award. India made an ideal start with the ball as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ben Duckett with the first delivery of the innings. Prasidh Krishna added to India’s advantage by removing Jacob Bethell soon after, leaving England in trouble at 8/2 in 3.4 overs.



Joe Root then played a crucial role in stabilising the innings, combining for a 45-run partnership with captain Harry Brook (16). Brook was dismissed by debutant Gurnoor Brar, while Shivam Dube and Axar Patel picked up key wickets to leave England struggling at 125/5 in 25.4 overs, giving India hope of defending their total. However, Root remained firm and built a match-winning partnership of 72 runs with Will Jacks, who contributed 30 runs. Root brought up his fifth consecutive ODI fifty and guided England close to victory. After Jack was dismissed by Brar in the 40th over, Gus Atkinson (23*) provided valuable support at the end.

Root missed out on a deserved century, remaining unbeaten on 99 off 133 balls as Atkinson’s boundary sealed England’s four-wicket win. In the bowling department, Brar claimed two wickets but went for runs as he conceded 67 runs in 10 overs. Bumrah, Krishna, Dube, and Axar each claimed a wicket apiece. Earlier in the match, England’s bowlers produced a disciplined performance to restrict India to 233 in 44 overs. Despite half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, India struggled to build momentum on a pitch that offered assistance to the seamers.

After opting to bowl first, England kept India under pressure with regular breakthroughs. Rohit Sharma scored 26 while captain Shubman Gill contributed 31 before the hosts struck back. Ishan Kishan, who replaced the unwell KL Rahul in the playing XI, failed to make an impact and was dismissed for just one run. Kohli and Iyer then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership. Kohli played a fluent knock of 65 before his dismissal shifted the momentum back in England’s favour. India’s middle order struggled to respond, with Shivam Dube, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar all failing to reach double figures.



Iyer held the innings together with a fighting 66 off 71 balls and received late support from Jasprit Bumrah, who scored an unbeaten 20 to help India post a competitive total. England’s pace attack maintained relentless pressure throughout the innings. Jofra Archer was the pick of the bowlers, taking three wickets, including the crucial dismissal of Kohli. Gus Atkinson also claimed three wickets, while Saqib Mahmood impressed on his return with two scalps as England restricted India to 233.

(With inputs from ANI)