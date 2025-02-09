IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Becomes 8th Indian To Captain 50 ODIs, Eyes Record-Breaking Win

Rohit Sharma achieved a significant milestone on Sunday, February 9, by becoming only the eighth cricketer to captain India in 50 One Day Internationals (ODIs). He joined an elite club that includes legendary players like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. The second ODI of the ongoing three-match series against England at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, marked Rohit’s 50th match as India’s ODI skipper.

With 35 wins in his first 49 ODIs, Rohit boasts an impressive win percentage of 70.00 the best among all Indian captains who have led in at least 10 matches. If India secures victory in this match, Rohit will surpass Sourav Ganguly to become India’s fourth most successful captain across formats.

Most ODI Matches As India Captain:

MS Dhoni: 200

Mohammad Azharuddin: 174

Sourav Ganguly: 146

Virat Kohli: 95

Rahul Dravid: 79

Kapil Dev: 74

Sachin Tendulkar: 73

Rohit Sharma: 50*

Sunil Gavaskar: 37

Dilip Vengsarkar: 18

Most T20I Matches As India Captain:

MS Dhoni: 72

Rohit Sharma: 62

Virat Kohli: 50

Suryakumar Yadav: 22

Hardik Pandya: 16

Most Wins As India Captain In International Cricket:

MS Dhoni: 178

Virat Kohli: 135

Mohammad Azharuddin: 104

Sourav Ganguly: 97

Rohit Sharma: 97*

Rahul Dravid: 50

Kapil Dev: 43

Sachin Tendulkar: 27

Sunil Gavaskar: 23

Suryakumar Yadav: 17

The 37-year-old skipper will be eager to deliver a strong performance with the bat in this crucial match. However, he has been struggling for form lately, managing only two runs in the first ODI against England. A win in this match will not only help India clinch the series but also cement Rohit’s legacy among India’s most successful captains.

