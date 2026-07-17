LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1

India captain Shubman Gill blamed a costly lower middle-order collapse for India's four-wicket defeat against England in the 2nd ODI. Despite fifties from Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, India failed to post a big total as Joe Root's unbeaten 96 helped England level the ODI series 1-1.

Shubman Gill blamed the lower-middle-order collapse as the reason behind the defeat in 2nd ODI. Image Credit: ANI
Shubman Gill blamed the lower-middle-order collapse as the reason behind the defeat in 2nd ODI. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 10:24 IST

India vs England ODI: India team captain Shubman Gill highlighted a complete loss of form among their middle-order batters as the key moment of a four-wicket loss to their opponents, England, in the second One Day International match played on Thursday that brought the three-match series even at 1-1. England, needing 234, comfortably attained the same in 44. 1 overs without losing four wickets, thanks to 96 unbeaten at the highest score made by Joe Root, who guided the innings with his inimitable coolness.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill blames middle-order collapse for loss

Commenting on the decision to bat first from India, Gill expressed that the team had a very strong start, and they were looking to go much beyond, but due to an unexpected collapse, their entire gameplan was altered. While India successfully reached the 178 for 3 mark, they lost their four wickets within a span of only 26 deliveries, thereby slipping to 193 for 7 and eventually not being able to find their flow and finishing touch to the innings.

You Might Be Interested In

“We thought 300-310 would be a good total after 25 overs when we were in a good position, but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs,” Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Top-order efforts wasted by the lower-middle order

Gill believed that rather than letting England re-enter the game, the lower middle order should have capitalized on the foundation established by the top-order batters. Notably, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer struck fifties while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill contributed with 26 and 31, respectively. 

India was 178/3 with Kohli and Iyer at the crease. However, the former was dismissed, and it triggered a collapse that saw Washington Sundar (2), Axar Patel (1), and Shivam Dube (0) get out cheaply. Their low scores meant that the visitors lost all the momentum they had gained from the 67-run stand between Iyer and Kohli. 

“Our tailenders are not the best batsmen, but we expected more from the lower middle-order batters and they were not able to capitalise on their starts,” Gill said. 

Washington Sundar injury hurts India’s bowling plans

Washington Sundar not only got out for a couple of runs but also managed to injure himself in the first innings while batting. The injury to the all-rounder meant that the Shubman Gill-led side fielded a depleted bowling attack while trying to defend 234 runs. Speaking on losing Sundar in the second innings, the captain said, “Sundar is a key part of our team. Maybe it would have played a part, squeezing in the pressure.”

Also Read: Rohit Sharma Retirement Update: India Batting Coach Breaks Silence Amid IND vs ENG Lord’s ODI Exit Rumours

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1
Tags: axar-patelIND vs ENG 2nd ODIIndia vs England ODIJoe Rootshivam dubeshreyas iyershubman gillvirat kohli’Washington Sundar

RELATED News

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Joe Root’s Measured 99* Sets Up Series-Decider At Lord’s Despite Virat Kohli And Shreyas Iyer Fifties

Lamine Yamal To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Argentina? Speculation Mounts After Wonderkid Got Spotted Wearing A Bandage In Training Session

IND vs ENG: Has Virat Kohli Ever Scored an ODI Hundred in England? Know His Special Sophia Gardens Connection

No Ravindra Jadeja For 2027 ODI World Cup? Indian Team Management Makes Axar Patel First-Choice Spinner — Report

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Why is KL Rahul Not Playing Against England in Cardiff? Injured or Dropped? Details Inside

LATEST NEWS

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1

Andhra Pradesh Records 4 Covid Deaths, 12 Cases in Just Weeks; Is Covid-19 Making a Comeback in india?

Trump Accuses China of Stealing 220 Million Voter Files in 2020 Election, Claims ‘Deep State’ Covered Up Intelligence

Re-NEET UG 2026 Result OUT: Direct Link to Download NTA NEET Toppers List at neet.nta.nic.in, Answer Key

Re NEET UG 2026 Result Out At neet.nta.nic.in: Aryan Gupta Tops, 19 Candidates Score Above 700

Explained: How Red Sea Route Shutdown Impacts India’s Economy

Celina Jaitly Says Trauma ‘Broke’ Her, Not Made Her Strong; Pens Emotional Note While Missing Her Sons

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Sells Tickets Up to Rs 3,400 in India, Eyes Bigger Opening Than Oppenheimer

Panic Or Betrayal? Couple Arrives To End Lives; Man Jumps First, Girlfriend Backs Out And Flees

Lock Upp Season 2 Promo Hints At Major Eviction: Is It Harshad Chopda Or Yogesh Rawat?

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1

QUICK LINKS