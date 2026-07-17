IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill Blames Lower Middle Order Batters Behind India’s Defeat as England Level ODI Series 1-1

India vs England ODI: India team captain Shubman Gill highlighted a complete loss of form among their middle-order batters as the key moment of a four-wicket loss to their opponents, England, in the second One Day International match played on Thursday that brought the three-match series even at 1-1. England, needing 234, comfortably attained the same in 44. 1 overs without losing four wickets, thanks to 96 unbeaten at the highest score made by Joe Root, who guided the innings with his inimitable coolness.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Shubman Gill blames middle-order collapse for loss

Commenting on the decision to bat first from India, Gill expressed that the team had a very strong start, and they were looking to go much beyond, but due to an unexpected collapse, their entire gameplan was altered. While India successfully reached the 178 for 3 mark, they lost their four wickets within a span of only 26 deliveries, thereby slipping to 193 for 7 and eventually not being able to find their flow and finishing touch to the innings.

“We thought 300-310 would be a good total after 25 overs when we were in a good position, but we lost too many wickets in the middle overs,” Gill said in the post-match presentation.

Top-order efforts wasted by the lower-middle order

Gill believed that rather than letting England re-enter the game, the lower middle order should have capitalized on the foundation established by the top-order batters. Notably, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer struck fifties while Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill contributed with 26 and 31, respectively.

India was 178/3 with Kohli and Iyer at the crease. However, the former was dismissed, and it triggered a collapse that saw Washington Sundar (2), Axar Patel (1), and Shivam Dube (0) get out cheaply. Their low scores meant that the visitors lost all the momentum they had gained from the 67-run stand between Iyer and Kohli.

“Our tailenders are not the best batsmen, but we expected more from the lower middle-order batters and they were not able to capitalise on their starts,” Gill said.

Washington Sundar injury hurts India’s bowling plans

Washington Sundar not only got out for a couple of runs but also managed to injure himself in the first innings while batting. The injury to the all-rounder meant that the Shubman Gill-led side fielded a depleted bowling attack while trying to defend 234 runs. Speaking on losing Sundar in the second innings, the captain said, “Sundar is a key part of our team. Maybe it would have played a part, squeezing in the pressure.”

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