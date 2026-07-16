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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Why is KL Rahul Not Playing Against England in Cardiff? Injured or Dropped? Details Inside

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Why is KL Rahul Not Playing Against England in Cardiff? Injured or Dropped? Details Inside

India vs England: India made one change to their playing XI for the second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, with KL Rahul missing the contest. The wicketkeeper-batter has not been dropped due to form or injury but is unavailable after falling ill. His absence has opened the door for Ishan Kishan, who returns to India's middle order for the crucial series clash.

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Injured or Dropped, Why is KL Rahul Not Playing in Cardiff Contest?
IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Injured or Dropped, Why is KL Rahul Not Playing in Cardiff Contest?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 18:33 IST

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: India made one major change to their playing XI for the second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday (July 16), with KL Rahul missing the contest. The wicketkeeper-batter was neither injured nor rested due to fitness concerns. Instead, the Indian team management decided to leave him out as he was struggling with illness, handing Ishan Kishan an opportunity in the middle order. 

At the toss, India captain Shubman Gill confirmed that KL Rahul was unavailable for selection due to illness and not because of any injury. As a result, Kishan was drafted into the playing XI, while the rest of the side remained largely unchanged for the crucial second ODI of the three-match series.

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Why Is KL Rahul Not Playing Against England in Cardiff?

KL Rahul is not playing the second ODI against England because he was ill. With Rahul unavailable, Kishan was included in India’s playing XI and took over the wicketkeeping responsibilities for the Cardiff ODI. The team management viewed it as an opportunity for the young batter to gain valuable experience in overseas conditions.

How Did KL Rahul Perform in the 1st ODI?

KL Rahul featured in the opening ODI at Edgbaston but failed to make a significant impact with the bat. Batting in the middle order, Rahul was dismissed cheaply for one as India defeated England by six wickets. Despite the setback, there were no reports of any injury after the match, however, he was latter declared sick.

India Playing XI for the 2nd ODI

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

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IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Why is KL Rahul Not Playing Against England in Cardiff? Injured or Dropped? Details Inside

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IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Why is KL Rahul Not Playing Against England in Cardiff? Injured or Dropped? Details Inside
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