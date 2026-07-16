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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Will Ishan Kishan Replace Injured Shubman Gill Today? Check India vs England Predicted Playing XIs

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Will Ishan Kishan Replace Injured Shubman Gill Today? Check India vs England Predicted Playing XIs

India will likely retain Shubman Gill for the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI after the skipper recovered from the discomfort that forced him to retire hurt in the first match. India could replace injured pacer Gurnoor Brar with Arshdeep Singh or Prince Yadav. Check predicted playing XIs for India vs England, 2nd ODI.

Shubman Gill retired hurt in the second innings of the first ODI. Image Credit: ANI
Shubman Gill retired hurt in the second innings of the first ODI. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 12:42 IST

India vs England 2nd ODI: All eyes will be on India’s skipper, Shubman Gill, as India face England for the second ODI of the series. The right-handed opening batter looked in great touch before his 80-run knock was cut short after experiencing some discomfort in his legs. He walked to the dressing room after being retired hurt in the 26th over during India’s chase. While the visitors went on to register a win thanks to Axar Patel and Washington Sundar’s fifties, the availability of Gill for the second game will be under the spotlight. It would be a massive call from Gautam Gambhir and the team management if they have to replace Gill in the playing XI. 

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Is Shubman Gill injured?

Shubman Gill had to retire hurt during India’s chase in the second innings during the previous ODI. While it appeared to be just cramps, Gill’s walk back to the dressing room suggested something more. However, it was later revealed that the Indian skipper would be fit to play in the second game and would return to lead the side. 

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IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Will Gurnoor Brar play in India vs England today?

Gurnoor Brar withdrawing from his run-up in the first innings was another injury concern for the Indian national cricket team. The fast bowler was about to bowl the 48th over, but he aborted his run-up and seemed to have an issue with his calf in the right leg. He was replaced by Axar Patel, who went on to pick a couple of wickets in the over. It looks likely that the Punjab-born pacer will be sidelined for the 2nd ODI between India and England. 

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Prince Yadav or Arshdeep Singh, who will replace Brar?

With Gurnoor Brar looking unlikely to feature for India in the second ODI against England, the big question is who replaces the pacer. Prince Yadav and Arshdeep Singh emerge as the top contenders to take up his spot in the playing XI to form a three-man pace attack with Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. 

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: India vs England Predicted Playing XIs

India predicted playing XI: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav / Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah

England predicted playing XI: Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Adil Rashid

Also Read: ICC Approves Over $12.8 Million Loan For Cricket West Indies Amid Massive Financial Losses in Annual Meeting in Edinburgh

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IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Will Ishan Kishan Replace Injured Shubman Gill Today? Check India vs England Predicted Playing XIs
Tags: arshdeep singhEngland Predicted XIIND vs ENG 2nd ODIIndia Predicted XIIndia vs England 2nd ODIishan kishanPrince Yadavshubman gill

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IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Will Ishan Kishan Replace Injured Shubman Gill Today? Check India vs England Predicted Playing XIs
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IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Will Ishan Kishan Replace Injured Shubman Gill Today? Check India vs England Predicted Playing XIs
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