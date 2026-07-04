IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut In Today India Match? Here’s What We Know

IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: The excitement surrounding the Indian cricket team’s tour of England moves to Manchester as the visitors square off against the hosts in the second T20I at Emirates Old Trafford. After persistent rain at Chester-le-Street completely washed out the series opener midway through—leaving impressive half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Abhishek Sharma frustratingly stuck in a “no result” ledger—the five-match series effectively reboots today on July 4, Saturday, 2026.

Among all the tactical discussions, one burning question continues to dominate the headlines for Indian cricket fans: Will 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his highly anticipated T20I international debut today?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: The Prodigy in the Wings

Sooryavanshi, who took the cricketing world by storm with an extraordinary campaign during IPL 2026, has been the focal point of intense selection debates. Cricket experts and fans alike have heavily voiced their demands to see the dynamic young batsman slotted directly into India’s explosive top order.

However, forcing a way into this currently stacked Indian batting unit is no small feat. During the brief window of action in the rain-hit first match, Abhishek Sharma put on an absolute masterclass at the top, blasting a ferocious 59 runs off just 24 deliveries at a strike rate of 245.83. Alongside him, Shreyas Iyer anchored the lineup with a brilliant 47-ball 68, demonstrating immense positional stability.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Play? India’s Predicted Playing XI

With Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, and Tilak Varma already forming a core structural safety net, the Indian team management under captain Shreyas Iyer faces a fascinating dilemma. Inserting Sooryavanshi into the lineup would require benching an established asset, something the management might be hesitant to do, given that they want to stick with the core group that showed immense promise in the opening encounter.

Barring any last-minute tactical shifts or tactical resting based on pitch conditions at Old Trafford, the squad is expected to stay consistent. For now, it appears the teenage sensation may have to wait just a little longer to receive his official cap, though a surprise inclusion remains an exciting wildcard option.

India Predicted XI: Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.