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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Washington Sundar OUT? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI For Lord’s Decider

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Washington Sundar OUT? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI For Lord’s Decider

India are expected to make a few key selection calls ahead of the series-deciding third ODI against England at Lord's, with Washington Sundar's injury set to force at least one change to the playing XI. Kuldeep Yadav and KL Rahul are among those in contention, while the team management also faces a few crucial selection dilemmas. Here's a look at India's predicted playing XI for the Lord's decider.

Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 13:25 IST

India vs England 3rd ODI: India and England face off in the final ODI at Lord’s with the three-match series on the line. It was India who took the lead in the series with a six-wicket win in the first game, before the hosts, on the back of an unbeaten 99-run knock from Joe Root, levelled. Now with the series on the line, India faces a couple of huge decisions when it comes to selecting their playing XI. With Washington Sundar being ruled out of the clash, the visitors need to make a decision on who replaces him. 

Meanwhile, the Indian batting unit, particularly the lower middle order, failed in the previous game as they missed KL Rahul. The wicketkeeper batter was out ill in the second ODI, and if he is available for selection for today’s game, Gautam Gambhir and co would have to drop one of the batters to make way for him.

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IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav to replace Washington Sundar?

Kuldeep Yadav is possibly among the top three spinners in the world when it comes to the ODI format. But the left-arm chinaman has found himself out of the playing XI for the Indian team consistently. With Washington Sundar being ruled out of the series and replaced by Harsh Dubey in the squad, it presents an opportunity for Yadav to make a return to the playing XI. Kuldeep’s limited capabilities with the bat have kept him outside the playing XI; however, with the Indian team pushing for a win, the left-arm chinaman could come in as a fourth bowler with Axar Patel and Shivam Dube playing as fifth bowlers. 

India vs England 3rd ODI: Will KL Rahul make a return to the playing XI?

It is no surprise that India missed KL Rahul in their previous game against England, as the visitors suffered a collapse from the lower middle-order. The wicketkeeper batter was sidelined in the previous game after being ill and not available for selection. However, it is likely that he would make a return to the playing XI today after regaining fitness. 

India vs England 3rd ODI: Will KL Rahul replace Ishan Kishan in today’s playing XI for Lord’s?

Ishan Kishan, having played only a single game in the series so far, could unfortunately find himself on the bench. The left-handed batter is expected to be replaced by KL Rahul in the playing XI for the series-deciding clash at Lord’s. 

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: India’s Predicted Playing XI for Lord’s

India Predicted Playing XI: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna

Also Read: MLC 2026 Final: Los Angeles Knight Riders Win Maiden Title, Sunil Narine Stars in Thrilling One-Run Victory Over Washington Freedom

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IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Washington Sundar OUT? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI For Lord’s Decider
Tags: IND vs ENG 3rd ODIIND vs ENG Playing XIIndia Predicted Playing XIIndia vs England 3rd ODIishan kishankl rahulkuldeep yadavWashington Sundar

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IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Washington Sundar OUT? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI For Lord’s Decider

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IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Washington Sundar OUT? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI For Lord’s Decider

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IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Washington Sundar OUT? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI For Lord’s Decider
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Washington Sundar OUT? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI For Lord’s Decider
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Washington Sundar OUT? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI For Lord’s Decider
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav IN, Washington Sundar OUT? Check India’s Predicted Playing XI For Lord’s Decider

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