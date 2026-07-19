IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat

IND vs ENG: In a staggering display of definitive defiance that will be etched into the archives of Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma shattered a longstanding jinx at the “Home of Cricket.” Facing an avalanche of intense public scrutiny regarding his future in the 50-over format, the 39-year-old opener orchestrated a masterclass in the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s on July 19.

Chasing a mammoth, record-breaking target of 388 runs set by a rampant English side, Sharma clinical took the bowling attack to the cleaners to bring up his 34th One Day International century. In doing so, he officially scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian batsman to hit an ODI century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Answering the Critics in Style

The atmosphere surrounding the veteran skipper ahead of the series decider was thick with tension. With successive low scores of 11 and 26 in the opening fixtures, media outlets were filled with speculation regarding his alignment with the BCCI’s strategic roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rather than succumbing to the noise, the “Hitman” transformed the immense pressure into pure boundaries. Sharma unleashed an aggressive early assault during the powerplay, repeatedly punishing pacers Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson. As the innings progressed, he navigated the spin of Adil Rashid with supreme tactical awareness, eventually bringing up his milestone in the 31st over via a powerful slog-sweep that crossed the ropes.

Dominating English Conditions

Beyond the historic Lord’s milestone, this knock officially cements Sharma’s legacy as one of the greatest traveling white-ball batsmen of all time. He now sits completely alone at the summit for the most ODI centuries scored by a visiting batsman in a single country, overtaking legends like Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers with an astonishing 8 tons on English soil.

While his longtime partner Virat Kohli warmly embraced him at the crease to celebrate the achievement, the broader narrative belongs entirely to the skipper’s resilience. At a venue where his previous white-ball outings yielded poor metrics, Sharma delivered a legacy-defining masterpiece, assuring the cricketing world that his journey towards 2027 remains firmly intact.