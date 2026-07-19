LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma scripts history at the Home of Cricket! The Hitman hits a brilliant 34th ODI century, becoming the first Indian batter to score a ton at Lord's.

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord's Feat. Photo X
IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord's Feat. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 23:07 IST

IND vs ENG: In a staggering display of definitive defiance that will be etched into the archives of Indian cricket, captain Rohit Sharma shattered a longstanding jinx at the “Home of Cricket.” Facing an avalanche of intense public scrutiny regarding his future in the 50-over format, the 39-year-old opener orchestrated a masterclass in the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s on July 19. 

Chasing a mammoth, record-breaking target of 388 runs set by a rampant English side, Sharma clinical took the bowling attack to the cleaners to bring up his 34th One Day International century. In doing so, he officially scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian batsman to hit an ODI century at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

You Might Be Interested In

Answering the Critics in Style

The atmosphere surrounding the veteran skipper ahead of the series decider was thick with tension. With successive low scores of 11 and 26 in the opening fixtures, media outlets were filled with speculation regarding his alignment with the BCCI’s strategic roadmap for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Rather than succumbing to the noise, the “Hitman” transformed the immense pressure into pure boundaries. Sharma unleashed an aggressive early assault during the powerplay, repeatedly punishing pacers Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson. As the innings progressed, he navigated the spin of Adil Rashid with supreme tactical awareness, eventually bringing up his milestone in the 31st over via a powerful slog-sweep that crossed the ropes.

Dominating English Conditions

Beyond the historic Lord’s milestone, this knock officially cements Sharma’s legacy as one of the greatest traveling white-ball batsmen of all time. He now sits completely alone at the summit for the most ODI centuries scored by a visiting batsman in a single country, overtaking legends like Sachin Tendulkar and AB de Villiers with an astonishing 8 tons on English soil.

While his longtime partner Virat Kohli warmly embraced him at the crease to celebrate the achievement, the broader narrative belongs entirely to the skipper’s resilience. At a venue where his previous white-ball outings yielded poor metrics, Sharma delivered a legacy-defining masterpiece, assuring the cricketing world that his journey towards 2027 remains firmly intact.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat
Tags: ind vs engindia vs englandindia vs england 3rd odi scorecardmost odi centuriesrohit sharma 34th odi hundredrohit sharma century at lords

RELATED News

FIFA World Cup Trophy: 5 Amazing Facts Every Football Fan Should Know Ahead of Argentina vs Spain Final

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir Visit Indian High Commission Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd ODI at Lord’s | WATCH Video

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Why is Jasprit Bumrah Missing From India’s Playing XI vs England For Lord’s Decider? | Details Inside

IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Channel, OTT And Match Details

Kerala Government Declares Holiday For Schools Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 Final; Argentina vs Spain Clash Behind Decision

LATEST NEWS

‘Chalo Sansad’: Delhi Police Imposes Section 163, Denies Permission Ahead of Parliament Session

Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Breaks Silence On Ram Kapoor’s Multiple Kisses, Says, ‘Itna Toh Mera Baap Bhi…’

UGC NET Answer Key 2026 At ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link, Recorded Responses, Marking Scheme & More

Gujarat Tops NITI Aayog’s Investment Friendliness Index 2026, Emerges As India’s Leading Investment Destination

Who Is Sahiba Bali? Content Creator Spotted With Arjun Kapoor At Lord’s Amid Fresh Dating Rumours

Who Is Uday Ruddarraju? Indian-Origin Techie Named OpenAI’s New CTO Of Compute

Yash’s Hindi Slip-Up Steals The Show At Ramayana Launch; Calls the Film ‘India’s Dream’

Bihar Boat Capsize: How A Boat Meant For 15 End Up Carrying 40 Passengers; Are Authorities Waiting For A Major Tragedy?

Himachal Pradesh Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert In 5 Districts As Heavy Rain Triggers Flash Floods, Landslides

Poonam Pandey Joins Sonam Wangchuk’s Protest, Says ‘Don’t Turn Students’ Fight Into Politics Or Religion

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat
IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Becomes First Indian Batter to Achieve Historic Lord’s Feat

QUICK LINKS