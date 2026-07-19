IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Why is Jasprit Bumrah Missing From India’s Playing XI vs England For Lord’s Decider? | Details Inside

IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: India were forced into a late change for the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s on Sunday (July 19), with premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah ruled out due to a knee injury. India captain Shubman Gill confirmed the development at the toss before the BCCI issued an official medical update, stating that Bumrah had suffered an impact injury while fielding during the second ODI in Cardiff and was experiencing reactive swelling in his left knee. The visitors made two changes for the series decider, bringing back Prince Yadav and KL Rahul as they looked to clinch the three-match series.

Why Is Jasprit Bumrah Not Playing The 3rd ODI Against England?

Jasprit Bumrah was unavailable for selection after sustaining an impact injury while fielding in the second ODI at Cardiff. According to the BCCI, the star pacer developed reactive swelling in his left knee following the incident and was therefore rested for the Lord’s clash as a precautionary measure.

“Jasprit Bumrah had an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff. He was not available for selection for the third ODI due to reactive swelling in his left knee,” BCCI said in a statement.

Captain Shubman Gill confirmed Bumrah’s absence during the toss, explaining that the medical team had advised against risking the fast bowler. Ahead of the match, Bumrah was also seen speaking with Gill and senior batter Virat Kohli during India’s warm-up.

Prince Yadav And KL Rahul Return To India’s Playing XI

India made three changes to the side that lost the second ODI in Cardiff. Prince Yadav replaced Bumrah in the pace attack, while wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul returned to strengthen the middle order. The management will hope the fresh additions help India bounce back after England levelled the series 1-1 with a convincing victory in the previous game.

Bumrah featured in the opening two ODIs of the series and claimed two wickets. Although his absence is a significant setback for India, the team will be hoping the injury is only a minor concern ahead of a busy international calendar.

India Playing XI vs England In 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna.

England Playing XI vs India In 3rd ODI

Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.