IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Set For Return; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Continue; Check India Predicted Playing XI vs England

After a stern selection battle in the first two games, India is expected to ring in several key changes to its playing XI in the crucial 3rd match scheduled to be played in Nottingham. The 5-match series is poised as teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest to represent India in International cricket, thus raising the stakes and forcing Captain Shreyas Iyer to experiment with the squad.

The major overhaul is expected in the batting order of the team with the inclusion of Wicket Keeper batter Sanju Samson ahead of the struggling Ishan Kishan, who is expected to come out at number three, whilst a leakage within the dressing room revealed that fresh young fast bowler Prince Yadav along with lower order hitman Suryansh Shedge are expected to be roped into the strategic planning for a lively pitch in Trent Bridge.

With the first game being washed out and the loss in the second clash, it is a do-or-die match for the visitors to leave their mark and level the T20I series.

India’s Predicted XI

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Sanju Samson Expected To Replace Ishan Kishan At Number Three

The major selection talking point heading into the Trent Bridge clash remains the urgent restructuring of the top order block. Ishan Kishan has struggled significantly to find his natural rhythm across recent international outings, adding immense pressure onto the middle order during the early powerplay overs. ]

15 year old sensation is likely Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will continue to open to maximise field restrictions with Abhishek Sharma, while Sanju Samson is slated to assume the number three mantle, providing a perfect blend of stability and aggressive spin manipulation.

Prince Yadav And Suryansh Shedge Eye Tactical Selection In Nottingham

To exploit the traditional green seam and extra bounce on offer at Trent Bridge, breakout speedster Prince Yadav is heavily tipped to replace leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Simultaneously, explosive finisher Suryansh Shedge is firmly under consideration to make the final cut, providing India with a handy medium pace option alongside a destructive lower order threat.

Make Or Break Game For Tilak Varma

The impending selection shuffle heaps immense career pressure onto the vice-captain and left-handed batter Tilak Varma, who is realistically facing his absolute last chance to secure a permanent spot within the active T20I blueprint. Varma has found runs hard to come by in recent matches, looking highly vulnerable against high-pace short-ball strategies deployed by the English fast bowlers. Should Varma fail to deliver any impact at Nottingham, he will almost certainly slide down the pecking order to make way for a complete structural overhaul.

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