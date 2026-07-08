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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impresses Again Before Jofra Archer Strikes, India Suffer Batting Collapse

IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impresses Again Before Jofra Archer Strikes, India Suffer Batting Collapse

India vs England 3rd T20I saw 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continue his impressive start with two towering sixes before Jofra Archer dismissed him for 13. India suffered a dramatic batting collapse as England’s bowlers dominated, putting captain Shreyas Iyer under immense pressure.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 13 runs in five balls before his dismissal. Image Credit: AFP
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 13 runs in five balls before his dismissal. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 00:51 IST

India vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, for the second time in as many games, showed great promise but could not build on his start. The 15-year-old batter struck a couple of sixes each against Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue. However, his stay at the crease was limited as his Rajasthan Royals’ teammate, Archer, got the better of him. It was a short-pitched delivery from the right-arm pacer aimed at Sooryavanshi’s body. The teenager moved to the offside to pull the ball over fine leg. But he could only glove the ball behind to Jos Buttler, who took a simple catch. 

IND vs ENG: How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in India vs England 3rd T20I?



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 13 runs in five balls, being dismissed by Jofra Archer. His limited five-ball stay at the crease included a couple of sixes, one each against Archer and Josh Tongue. The left-handed batter was looking in sublime touch before his dismissal. 

India suffer huge collapse

It was Abhishek Sharma who was the first batter to be dismissed before Sooryavanshi was sent back to the pavilion by Jofra Archer. However, the loss of openers triggered an embarrassing collapse for the visitors. In the powerplay itself, the Indian national team lost half its side. Only the first and fifth overs resulted in no wickets. Right after the power play, Tilak Varma was dismissed as well, with India losing their sixth wicket. 

Indian batters blown away

Indian batters were blown away by the English bowlers, as Shreyas Iyer, who is yet to win a single game as the captain of the Indian T20I team, is facing a fourth loss in five games. 

Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel scored 10 each, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan made 13 each. Skipper Shreyas Iyer could only contribute five runs, while Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube made three and two, respectively. The shoddy display of batting meant that the T20 World Cup champions, who won the tournament in March, are yet to win a single game in the format since the World Cup-winning skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, was sacked and replaced by Shreyas Iyer.

What does this mean for Shreyas Iyer?

Shreyas Iyer, who is making a comeback in the Indian T20I team after playing his last stint in 2023 as a player, is on thin ice. The right-handed batter has played a couple of positive batting knocks; however, his captaincy career could come to an unceremonious end soon. 

Also Read: Bangladesh Emerges as Proposed Host for Asia Cup 2027 with Three Venues in Sight: Report

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IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impresses Again Before Jofra Archer Strikes, India Suffer Batting Collapse
Tags: IND vs ENG 3rd T20Iindia vs englandjofra archerJosh Tongueshreyas iyerVaibhav SooryavanshiVaibhav Sooryavanshi batting

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IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impresses Again Before Jofra Archer Strikes, India Suffer Batting Collapse

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IND vs ENG 3rd T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Impresses Again Before Jofra Archer Strikes, India Suffer Batting Collapse
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