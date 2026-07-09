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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT—India’s Predicted Playing XI

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT—India’s Predicted Playing XI

India searches for a lifeline in the 4th T20I against England. Read our predicted playing XI as veterans return and struggling youngsters sit out.

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT- India's Predicted Playing XI For 4th T20I. Photo X
IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT- India's Predicted Playing XI For 4th T20I. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 00:39 IST

IND vs ENG: A desperate Indian cricket team needs to win at all costs ahead of the fourth T20 International against England at Bristol after a humiliating 125-run defeat in Nottingham left them 0-2 down in the five-match series. As the experimental combinations are being shot down and head coach Gautam Gambhir is under intense scrutiny, Team India is all set to make major changes in its playing XI to avoid an impending series defeat.

The Major Changes: Tilak and Sooryavanshi OUT, Samson In

The biggest talking point ahead of the Bristol clash will be the return of wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson. Samson, the Player of the Tournament in India’s recent T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, was dropped after a brief dip in form. But after India’s batting order crumbled to a miserable 74 all out in the third game, the call for his experience has reached a crescendo.

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Under pressure vice-captain Tilak Varma is likely to make way for Samson in the XI. Tilak has looked completely clueless against the raw pace and bounce of the English attack, scraping up a painful 3 off 11 balls in the last game. His poor form since being promoted to vice-captaincy has put his place under scanner with the team management having to take a call on him with legends like Kris Srikkanth openly asking for him to be dropped in favour of Samson.

The management may also withdraw 15-year-old rookie opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from the firing line. The teenage prodigy has huge potential but throwing him into hostile English conditions in the middle of a high-stakes series deficit has blown up in his face.

Washington Sundar– Reinforcing the Core

Spin-bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar is expected to replace Varun Chakravarthy as the batting line-up is frail and lacks depth. Bristol’s size and history lend themselves to tactical flexibility. With Sundar’s arrival, Shreyas Iyer now has a reliable defensive option with the ball in the powerplay and much-needed stability at number eight.

India’s Probable Predicted Playing XI for 4th T20I

Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer is still chasing his first victory since being surprise-appointed as T20I captain. With a squad lacking consistency, the pressure is entirely on the Gambhir-Iyer think tank to execute these strategic changes cleanly.

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IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT—India’s Predicted Playing XI
Tags: ind vs engindia vs englandindia vs england 4th t20i predictionsanju samson playing xi returntilak varma dropped india squadVaibhav SooryavanshiWashington Sundar

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IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT—India’s Predicted Playing XI

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IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT—India’s Predicted Playing XI

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IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT—India’s Predicted Playing XI
IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT—India’s Predicted Playing XI
IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT—India’s Predicted Playing XI
IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson IN; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Tilak Varma OUT—India’s Predicted Playing XI

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