IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Sanju Samson Set For Return, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss Out? India Predicted Playing XI, Pitch Report And Weather Update

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: India will face England in the fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday (July 9), with Shreyas Iyer’s side under pressure after two successive defeats in the five-match series. India are expected to consider changes after being bowled out for 76 in Nottingham, with Sanju Samson in contention to return to the playing XI and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi likely to miss out.

Sanju Samson Set For Return, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Miss Out?

Sanju Samson could return to India’s XI for the must-win fourth T20I after sitting out the previous matches. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who replaced Samson earlier in the series, may be left out after struggling against England’s pace and short-ball plans. Tilak Varma’s place could also come under scrutiny as India look for a better batting combination.

India Predicted Playing XI

India possible playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England Predicted Playing XI

England possible playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Luke Wood.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Pitch Report

The County Ground in Bristol is generally good for batting, with short square boundaries and value for shots once batters settle in. Pacers may get some movement early, but the surface is expected to favour stroke-making. A total around 180 could be competitive, though teams batting first may aim higher if conditions stay clear.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Weather Update

The weather in Bristol is expected to be mostly clear for the match, with only a small chance of rain. A full game is likely, though conditions in England can change quickly. Captains may still prefer chasing if there is any cloud cover or evening moisture.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Date, Time And Venue

The India vs England fourth T20I will be played at the County Ground in Bristol. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM IST, with the toss at 9:30 PM IST.

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Live Streaming And TV Details

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the IND vs ENG 4th T20I on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.