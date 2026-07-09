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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Again, Jofra Archer Strikes As Shreyas Iyer’s 80 Rescues India

IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Again, Jofra Archer Strikes As Shreyas Iyer’s 80 Rescues India

India vs England 4th T20I saw Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s struggles continue as the 15-year-old opener managed only 15 runs before falling to Jofra Archer. Shreyas Iyer starred with a superb 80, helping India post 158 despite another disappointing batting display in Bristol.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 15 runs in 10 balls in the 4th IND vs ENG T20I. Image Credit: ANI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 15 runs in 10 balls in the 4th IND vs ENG T20I. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 23:40 IST

India vs England: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, for the third time in the series, failed to make an impact at the top of the order despite getting a positive start to his innings. The 15-year-old batter, who made his debut earlier in the second match of the series, was dismissed after scoring only 15 runs. In his short stay at the crease, Sooryavanshi struck a six and a four. Once again, it was Sooryavanshi’s IPL teammate, Jofra Archer, who got the better of the teenager. Scoring 15 runs in 10 balls, the left-handed opening batter fell while attempting a pull shot on a short-pitched delivery. 

IND vs ENG: How did Vaibhav Sooryavanshi perform in India vs England 4th T20I?



Vaibhav Sooryavanshi once again could not impress the millions of fans glued to their screens to watch him. Coming to the series on the back of a record-breaking List A half-century, the 15-year-old batter has scored only 42 runs in three innings, including 15 in the third innings. In his last two innings, Sooryavanshi struck a couple of sixes each. In the fourth IND vs ENG T20I, the left-hander could manage a six and a four. It was his first four in International cricket. His failure with the bat in hand meant that India once again did not get the best start to their batting innings. 

IND vs ENG: Shreyas Iyer shines for India

The Indian batters, barring Shreyas Iyer, once again had a poor outing in the 4th T20I against England. The Indian captain certainly led from the front as he scored 80 runs in 49 balls. Apart from him, the rest of the Indian batters struggled in Bristol. Iyer scored his second fifty as the captain, and he would want it to come in a winning cause. However, with the rest of the Indian batters failing to make a mark, it will be a tough ask from the bowlers to defend 158 runs. 

IND vs ENG: Indian batters struggled once again

The Indian batters, for the second time in as many games, endured a tough time in the middle. Thankfully, for them, it was not as bad as the previous game where they were bowled out for just 76 runs. If not for Shreyas Iyer’s magnificent knock, it could have been a similar story to the one in the previous game. 

Shivam Dube was the second-highest run-getter for the visitors, scoring 22 runs in 23 balls. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma scored 16 while Sooryavanshi contributed with 15 runs at the top of the order. Washington Sundar and Ishan Kishan were dismissed for single-digit scores, while the vice-captain, Tilak Varma, made 11 off eight deliveries. 

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Hogs Limelight With Nick Jonas Call During Gauff vs Muchova Wimbledon Semifinal, Photos Go Viral: See Pics

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IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Again, Jofra Archer Strikes As Shreyas Iyer’s 80 Rescues India

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IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Again, Jofra Archer Strikes As Shreyas Iyer’s 80 Rescues India

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IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Again, Jofra Archer Strikes As Shreyas Iyer’s 80 Rescues India
IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Again, Jofra Archer Strikes As Shreyas Iyer’s 80 Rescues India
IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Again, Jofra Archer Strikes As Shreyas Iyer’s 80 Rescues India
IND vs ENG 4th T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Fails Again, Jofra Archer Strikes As Shreyas Iyer’s 80 Rescues India

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