IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will India’s 1605-Day Reign as World No.1 T20I Team End Today? Here’s What England Need

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: India’s long-standing position as the No. 1-ranked men’s T20I team is under serious threat ahead of the fifth and final match against England at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, July 11. India have held the top spot for 1,605 days, but Harry Brook-led England can replace the reigning T20 World Cup champions with a victory and a 4-0 series sweep. England have already sealed the series with an unassailable 3-0 lead after their nine-wicket win in Bristol.

Why India’s No. 1 T20I ranking is under threat

India’s recent run has put their ranking in danger after England’s comprehensive performances in the series. The Men in Blue suffered their biggest-ever T20I defeat in the third match at Nottingham, when they were bowled out for 76 while chasing 202. Another defeat in Southampton would not only complete a 4-0 sweep but also end India’s 1,605-day stay at the top of the T20I rankings.

What do England need to become the No. 1 T20I team?

England need to defeat India in the final T20I at Southampton to complete a 4-0 series sweep. A fourth successive victory will see England move above India to become the No. 1-ranked team in the ICC Men’s T20I rankings. India have occupied the top position since February 2022 and are aiming to avoid a clean sweep to protect their ranking.

When and where will the IND vs ENG 5th T20I be played?

The fifth T20I between India and England will be played on Saturday, July 11, 2026. The match will take place at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton, England.

What time will the India vs England 5th T20I start?

The India vs England fifth T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

How England sealed the T20I series against India

England have dominated the five-match contest and lead 3-0 after the first four games. In the fourth T20I at Bristol, India made 158 for seven before England completed the chase at 159 for one in only 13.5 overs. Harry Brook remained unbeaten on 79 from 35 balls, while Phil Salt made an unbeaten 59, as England won by nine wickets and clinched the series with one match remaining.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I Match Squads

India squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Varun Chakaravarthy.

England squad: Harry Brook (captain), Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Phil Salt (wicketkeeper), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jordan Cox, James Coles, Rehan Ahmed, Sonny Baker, Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: What Is At Stake?

England have already secured their first multi-match bilateral T20I series win over India, but the opportunity to become the world’s No. 1 T20I side adds extra significance to the final game. India will look to restore pride and avoid a 4-0 series defeat, while England will target one final clinical display to take over the top ranking ahead of the ODI series.