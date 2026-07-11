IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson Replace Tilak Varma in Southampton? Check India’s Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report, Weather Update

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: India will take on England in the fifth and final T20I of the series at the Utilita Bowl (The Rose Bowl) in Southampton on Saturday (July 11). With England having already sealed the series, Shreyas Iyer’s men will be aiming to finish the tour on a positive note. India are expected to make changes to their batting unit, with Sanju Samson pushing for a return to the XI, while Tilak Varma’s place is under scrutiny after another disappointing outing.

Will Sanju Samson Replace Tilak Varma?

Sanju Samson is likely to return to India’s playing XI for the series finale after remaining on the sidelines in recent matches. Reports suggest the team management could draft him into the middle order to add experience and balance, with Tilak Varma the most likely player to make way. India could also consider giving Suryansh Shedge an opportunity, while the bowling attack may see minor tweaks following injuries to Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.

India Predicted Playing XI

India possible playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Suryansh Shedge, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi.

England Predicted Playing XI

England possible playing XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Harry Brook (c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Pitch Report

The surface at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton generally offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. Batters can score freely once they settle, but the larger square boundaries and extra bounce provide assistance to both seamers and spinners. The average first-innings score in recent T20s at the venue is around 170-175, making anything above 180 a strong total. Winning the toss and chasing could still be the preferred option if evening dew develops.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Weather Update

The weather forecast for Southampton is encouraging, with mostly fair conditions expected throughout the evening. While there could be a few passing clouds, the chances of rain are minimal, making a full 20-over contest likely. Temperatures are expected to remain pleasant, with only a light breeze assisting the fast bowlers early in the innings.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Date, Time And Venue

The India vs England fifth T20I will be played at the Utilita Bowl (The Rose Bowl) in Southampton on Saturday (July 11). The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Live Streaming And TV Details

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the IND vs ENG 5th T20I on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website as well as JioHotstar with an active subscription.