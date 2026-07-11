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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson Return? Predicted India Playing XI And Selection Calls Explained

IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson Return? Predicted India Playing XI And Selection Calls Explained

India vs England 5th T20I could see Sanju Samson return to the Team India playing XI after being dropped earlier in the series. With India trailing, selectors may make changes involving Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma as Shreyas Iyer’s side seeks victory.

Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-07-11 04:45 IST

India vs England, 5th T20I: Before the final T20I of the series between England and India, once again it is Sanju Samson who is at the centre of all the attention. The Indian wicketkeeper, who was dropped after the first game, is expected to make a comeback in the playing XI. Samson was replaced by 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the playing XI. The teenage batter has not had the best of starts to his career and has found himself in criticism. Here is a look at the predicted playing XI for the visitors in the final game of the series as the Men in Blue aim to avoid a series loss. 

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson play for Team India?

Sanju Samson has now watched his team suffer three defeats in a row while warming the bench. Such has been the story of the T20 World Cup 2026 player of the series’ international career that former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel feels the opener ends up consistently finding himself in the firing line. Appearing on JioHotstar, Patel said, “Why is it always Sanju Samson who misses out? If you look at Sanju Samson’s career over the last 11-12 years, the one question that has always followed him is consistency. So emotionally, yes, it was the right call to give Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a chance. But if you go purely by logic, then why has Sanju Samson been left out? So, I think this decision was taken emotionally.”

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IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Will Tilak Varma be dropped?

Tilak Varma has not had the best of times in England, having been named the vice-captain of the Indian team. The 23-year-old has scored only 51 runs in four innings, averaging only 17 while striking at a rate of 118.60 only. While it has been an overall poor tour to the United Kingdom for each of the Indian batters, it is Tilak’s strike rate that could be the reason behind his downfall.

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Will Ishan Kishan be dropped?

Apart from Tilak Varma, it is Ishan Kishan who has been disappointing in England. Coming off an impressive Indian Premier League, the wicketkeeper batter has scored 66 runs so far in four games. Once again, it is Kishan’s strike rate of 115 that could result in his axing from the playing XI. Given Sanju Samson can don the wicketkeeping gloves, a straight swap between him and Kishan could take place.

IND vs ENG, 5th T20I: Team India Predicted Playing XI

India national cricket team predicted playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan / Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel / Washington Sundar, Suryansh Shedge, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

Also Read: INDW vs ENGW Test: Harmanpreet Kaur Creates Unique Lord’s Record With Captain’s Knock Against England

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IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson Return? Predicted India Playing XI And Selection Calls Explained
Tags: ind vs engIndia Predicted XIIndia vs England 5th T20Iishan kishansanju samsonSanju Samson Comebackshreyas iyerTeam India playing XItilak-varmaVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson Return? Predicted India Playing XI And Selection Calls Explained

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IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson Return? Predicted India Playing XI And Selection Calls Explained
IND vs ENG 5th T20I: Will Sanju Samson Return? Predicted India Playing XI And Selection Calls Explained
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