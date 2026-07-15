IND vs ENG: Axar Patel Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya In Elite ODI Record List With All-Round Brilliance in Birmingham

India vs England 1st ODI: Axar Patel produced a stunning all-round performance in the first One Day International against England. The spin-bowling all-rounder was named the player of the match for his performance as the Shubman Gill-led side defeated the hosts by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series. In the process of winning the game for the Indian team, Patel joined an elite list featuring only Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya. He became only the third Indian player to score a half-century and pick four wickets in an away ODI game.

Axar Patel joins Sachin Tendulkar and Hardik Pandya in exclusive record list

Player Runs Balls 4/6s Overs Bowled Runs Conceded Wickets Against Venue Date Sachin Tendulkar 141 128 13/3 9.1 38 4 Australia Dhaka October 28, 1998 Hardik Pandya 71 55 10/0 7 24 4 England Manchester July 17, 2022 Axar Patel 57* 52 5/1 9.5 62 4 England Birmingham July 14, 2026

Sachin Tendulkar, as is the case with most Indian records, tops the list. The former right-handed batter was the first Indian to score a 50+ score and take four wickets in an away ODI match. Unlike Hardik Pandya and Patel, Tendulkar went on to score a century in the Wills International Quarter-Final against Australia in 1998 in Dhaka.

Nearly 24 years after Tendulkar’s incredible feat, Pandya joined him by scoring 71 runs and taking four wickets against England in Manchester. Once again on a tour to England, Axar repeated the feat with an unbeaten knock of 57 runs and four wickets in the first innings in Birmingham.

IND vs ENG: India beats England in first ODI

Coming to the game in Birmingham, Indian skipper Shubman Gill led from the front with a fluent half-century before Axar Patel and Washington Sundar finished the job as India chased down 259 with authority to defeat England by six wickets in the first ODI at Edgbaston on Tuesday and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Patel was awarded Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance.

This is the first defeat for England in eight ODIs at Edgbaston since 2015; the last time, they were also beaten by India at this venue in 2014. This is also the sixth consecutive win for India against England in ODIs, the most for India against England.

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