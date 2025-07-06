Live Tv
Home > Sports > IND vs ENG: Following England’s Request To Pursue 608, Memes Sprang To The Internet

IND vs ENG: Following England’s Request To Pursue 608, Memes Sprang To The Internet

India's dominance in the second Test against England has not only left fans in awe but also lit up the internet with a fresh wave of memes.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 15:55:23 IST

In addition to leaving spectators in awe, India’s supremacy over England in the second Test has sparked a new wave of memes on the internet.

India declared at a massive 427/6 in their second innings, giving England a target of 608 runs to win, thanks to an explosive 161 from Shubman Gill and important contributions from KL Rahul (55), Rishabh Pant (65), and Ravindra Jadeja (69 not out). Even though the on-field performance was brutal, social media celebrated in its own way.





Following the announcement, fans made the joke, “We got India declaring before GTA 6,” alluding to the eagerly awaited video game that had been in development for years.



The scoreboard swiftly became a meme-fest on the internet.

After smashing 269 in the first innings, Shubman Gill maintained his incredible run with a dazzling 161 off 162 balls, which included eight soaring sixes and 13 fours. The England bowlers were demoralized by his aggressive combination with Pant, who struck 65 off only 58 deliveries. Later, Jadeja contributed to the slaughter with a cool, undefeated 69, joining his skipper in a 175-run partnership that put England well out of the game.




India started Day 4 at 64/1, having lost Karun Nair and Rahul early on but quickly changed tactics. By the time the announcement was made, India had not only established their dominance but also delighted supporters on and off the field.






However, fans were enthralled with Shubman Gill’s audacious declaration during India’s second innings at Edgbaston. It appeared to be a bold and determined move for his first significant choice as Test captain. Although the revelation was praised in and of itself, what he was wearing at the time is now making a big deal.



A baby emerged on the TV screen during the live broadcast of the India vs. England test match in Leeds on the opening day of play. The announcers also began discussing the adorable girl as soon as she entered the match. This adorable girl appears to be one year old. This young girl is going viral on social media after playing in the match.

Also Read: India vs England, 2nd Test: Rain Threatens Day 5 Play In Birmingham

