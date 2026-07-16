IND vs ENG: Has Virat Kohli Ever Scored an ODI Hundred in England? Know His Special Sophia Gardens Connection

IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: As India took on England in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Thursday (July 16), all eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli. The former India captain enjoys an excellent record in ODI cricket, but one particular milestone makes the Cardiff venue even more special. Interestingly, Kohli’s only ODI century on British soil came at Sophia Gardens, making the venue one of his favourite hunting grounds in England.

Has Virat Kohli Ever Scored an ODI Century on British Soil?

Yes. Virat Kohli has scored one ODI century on British soil, and it came at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The Indian batting great smashed an unbeaten 154 runs off 134 balls against England on September 16, 2014. His magnificent innings, which included 16 fours and one six, guided India to a competitive total and remains his only ODI hundred in England.

Despite playing several ODI matches across England during bilateral series and ICC tournaments, Kohli has not registered another century in the country. As India returned to Cardiff for the second ODI of the 2026 series, the venue once again brings back memories of one of his finest overseas ODI knocks.

Virat Kohli’s Record at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Sophia Gardens has been one of Virat Kohli’s most successful ODI venues in England. Apart from his unbeaten 154 against England in 2014, the former India captain has produced several important innings at the ground. The conditions at Cardiff have often suited his style of batting, allowing him to build long innings while accelerating when required.

With India needing a strong performance in the second ODI, Kohli will once again be eager to make the most of a venue that holds special significance in his illustrious ODI career. A big score in Cardiff would not only help India in the series but also add another memorable chapter to his remarkable record at Sophia Gardens.