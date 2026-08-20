IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch India vs England Women Match on TV, Laptop in India

IND vs ENG, Hockey World Cup 2026 LIVE Streaming: India will face England in their final Pool D match of the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Thursday, August 20. The Salima Tete-led Indian side began its campaign with a 2-2 draw against China before producing a commanding 6-1 victory over South Africa. India currently sit at the top of Pool D and can secure qualification for the second round with a win or draw against England. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV broadcast and live streaming details in India.

India vs England FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Match Details

Match: India vs England, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026

India vs England, FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Date: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Thursday, August 20, 2026 Venue: Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands

Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen, Netherlands Kick-off Time: 6:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time)

Where to Watch India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 Live on TV in India?

Indian viewers can watch the live broadcast of the India vs England FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026 match on the Star Sports Network. The Pool D clash is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 20.

How to Watch India vs England Hockey World Cup 2026 Live Streaming in India?

Hockey fans in India can watch the live streaming of the India vs England match online through the JioHotstar app and website. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST.

India’s Qualification Scenario

India are in a strong position to reach the second round after their 6-1 win over South Africa. A victory or draw against England will secure India’s progress to the next stage. However, a defeat would leave their qualification hopes dependent on the result of the other Pool D fixture between China and South Africa.

India’s Road to the Second Round

India opened their World Cup campaign with a 2-2 draw against China before producing their biggest-ever Women’s Hockey World Cup victory by defeating South Africa 6-1. The emphatic win significantly improved their goal difference and moved them into a strong position at the top of Pool D.