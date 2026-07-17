IND vs ENG: Huge Blow For India! Washington Sundar Ruled Out Of Lord’s ODI Decider Due To Hamstring Injury

In a massive setback for the Indian cricket team ahead of the high-stakes series decider, all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the third and final One-Day International (ODI) against England at Lord’s. The 26-year-old off-spinning all-rounder suffered a severe hamstring strain during the second match of the series at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, forcing him out of the ultimate clash.

The three-match series is currently balanced on a knife-edge at 1-1. The Shubman Gill-led Indian side comfortably secured the series opener at Edgbaston by six wickets, largely driven by Sundar’s brilliant, match-winning knock of 52 not out. However, the hosts bounced back strongly in Cardiff with a four-wicket victory, setting up a winner-takes-all showdown at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground.

How the Injury Happened

The unfortunate incident occurred during the 33rd over of India’s batting innings on Thursday. Sundar pulled up visibly uncomfortable while attempting a run to mid-off. India’s team physiotherapist, Kamlesh Jain, rushed to the field and heavily strapped the all-rounder’s right thigh.

Though Sundar bravely opted to resume batting, his lack of mobility proved fatal on the very next delivery. Unable to move nimbly, he nicked a sharp, short-pitched ball from England fast bowler Saqib Mahmood straight to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler, walking back for just two runs.

Sundar did not take the field during England’s successful run chase, with Arshdeep Singh operating as the substitute fielder. Following medical evaluations, it was confirmed that the strain will require several weeks of rehabilitation.

India’s Selection Dilemma

Sundar’s sudden departure leaves a gaping hole in India’s lower-order batting and spin department. Making matters worse, India is completely depleted of like-for-like options, with seam-bowling all-rounders Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy already out of action due to respective injuries.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav stands as the frontrunner to take Sundar’s place in the playing eleven. While Kuldeep boasts a phenomenal career record of 194 wickets in 121 ODIs, his limited batting capabilities down the order complicate India’s team balance. Alternatively, the management might choose to pack the batting order with specialist options as India desperately seeks to secure a series victory on their grueling tour of the United Kingdom.