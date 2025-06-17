IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’

Jasprit Bumrah has finally confirmed that he won’t be playing all five test matches against England. The discussion has been going on since the announcement of the Indian squad, and even selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Bumrah won’t be playing all the test matches.

The first Test begins on June 21. While fans are excited to see him back in action, Bumrah is choosing a smarter approach to manage his return.

Bumrah Aims to Play Three Test Matches

It has been a few months since Bumrah last played a Test match. He was last seen during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in January before an injury ruled him out.

Now, as he gets ready for the England challenge, Bumrah says he is planning to feature in only three out of the five games.

“I am not one to protect myself when I’m playing for India. But sometimes, you have to be smart,” he said during an interview with Dinesh Karthik on Sky Sports Cricket.

He added that while nothing has been finalized, he is sure about playing the series opener. “But I can guarantee that I will be playing in the first Test. For the rest, we shall see what happens.”

This decision shows he is focused on quality over quantity, hoping to give his best when he is on the field.

Managing Workload Is a Priority

The switch from white-ball cricket to the longer format is never easy, especially for a fast bowler recovering from injury. Bumrah stressed how crucial it is to handle his workload carefully.

“It’s all about managing my workload,” he said. “Even during the IPL, we spoke to different trainers about what we have to do and how we can slowly increase our weekly workload.”

He said this gradual process helps his body adapt to the demands of Test cricket. “When we adhere to the same, by the time the Test matches come, the spike in workload is not too much, and the body also gets used to the change.”

Bumrah Focused on the Bigger Picture

At this stage in his career, Bumrah is thinking about the long run. He wants to continue playing at the highest level for as long as possible, which means making smart decisions now.

“Coming into this series, I have prepared really well. But, I’m going to be smart since I’m not getting any younger by the day. I have to keep an eye on my body and continue to play for longer,” he explained.

He said he is fully committed to giving his all whenever he takes the field. “I’m going to try to give it my best, try to play to the fullest of my capabilities and see what comes.”

And with his impact, even three Test matches could make all the difference for India.

