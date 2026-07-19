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Home > Sports News > IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Channel, OTT And Match Details

IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Channel, OTT And Match Details

The three-match ODI series between India and England comes down to a winner-takes-all decider as the two sides meet at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday (July 19). England bounced back impressively in the second ODI after Joe Root's unbeaten 99 guided the hosts to a comfortable chase, levelling the series at 1-1. Here are all the live streaming and broadcast details for the third ODI.

IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Channel, OTT And Match Details
IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Channel, OTT And Match Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-19 14:43 IST

IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: The three-match ODI series between India and England comes down to a winner-takes-all decider as the two sides meet at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday (July 19). England bounced back impressively in the second ODI after Joe Root’s unbeaten 99 guided the hosts to a comfortable chase, levelling the series at 1-1. With Shubman Gill’s India aiming to clinch the series and Harry Brook’s England looking to complete a memorable comeback, here are all the live streaming and broadcast details for the third ODI.

When and where will the India vs England 3rd ODI be played?

The third ODI between India and England will be played on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London.

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What time will the India vs England 3rd ODI start?

The India vs England third ODI will begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time). The toss will take place approximately 30 minutes before the scheduled start.

Where to watch the India vs England 3rd ODI live on TV in India?

The India vs England third ODI will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the India vs England 3rd ODI live streaming online in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs England third ODI on the Sony LIV app and website. Mobile users can also stream the match through the JioHotstar app if the fixture is available under their bundled subscription plans.

India vs England 3rd ODI Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav.

England Squad: Harry Brook (c), Joe Root, Ben Duckett, Tom Banton, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Rehan Ahmed, James Coles, Josh Tongue.

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: What Is At Stake?

With the series locked at 1-1, Sunday’s contest at Lord’s will decide the ODI series winner. India will be hoping their experienced stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah deliver in the decider, while England will once again look towards Joe Root and captain Harry Brook to guide them to a series triumph on home soil.

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IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Channel, OTT And Match Details
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IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 3rd ODI: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Channel, OTT And Match Details
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