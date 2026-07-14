IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Telecast Channel, OTT And Match Time

India vs England Live Streaming: Following the five-match T20I series between India and England, which saw the reigning World champions lose 4-0, attention turns towards the ODI leg of the tour. The Shubman Gill-led side will welcome seasoned stars Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah in the team. With a massive fan following, it is no surprise that fans would be clinging to their screens to watch their favourite players in action. Millions of fans will be tuning in to watch the showdown between cricket’s two giants. So here is an ultimate guide on when, where, and how to watch the IND vs ENG 1st ODI.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI on TV in India?

The broadcasting rights on Television for India vs England 1st ODI are held by Sony Sports Network. Holding the rights exclusively, fans will only be able to watch the action on TV on different channels by the media company. Apart from the traditional English feed, the match will also be broadcast in different languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Fans can follow the on-field action in their preferred languages on different Sony Sports channels, including Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4. The first ODI of the series will begin at 3:30 PM IST and 11:00 AM Local Time.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 1st ODI Online via Live Streaming?

Unlike the television rights, the digital streaming rights of this one of the biggest tours in the calendar year are shared. While the fans will be able to stream the action live on Sony LIV, the mega tour can also be streamed on the popular JioHotstar app and website. Given that this could very well be Rohit Sharma’s and Virat Kohli’s final tour to England, fans would be eager to watch their favourite players in action and would not want to miss any piece of action.

Match Schedule & Details

Fixture: India vs England, 1st ODI

Date: July 14, 2026

Time: 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

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