IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 1st T20I match on TV and Online In India? All You Need To Know

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Following an unexpected and disappointing setback against Ireland, a transitioning Indian men’s cricket team is geared up to reset their shortest-format momentum. The Men in Blue have officially landed in England for a highly anticipated white-ball bilateral assignment, which kicks off with the crucial first T20 International of a five-match series at Chester-le-Street.

With massive global excitement brewing around the potential senior international debut of 15-year-old batting prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, millions of passionate fans back in India are eagerly looking for precise information on how to catch the explosive action live. If you want to ensure you don’t miss a single delivery of this high-stakes series opener, here is a comprehensive guide containing all the broadcasting, television, and online live-streaming details for Indian viewers.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I on TV in India?

The linear television broadcasting rights for India’s white-ball tour of England 2026 are held exclusively by the Sony Sports Network. Cricket enthusiasts across the country can tune into Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 1 HD for the primary English commentary feed. To cater to a broad and culturally diverse demographic, the broadcaster has unveiled a massive five-language coverage plan. Fans can tune into regional television broadcasts in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada on dedicated channels including Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4. The match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch IND vs ENG 1st T20I Online via Live Streaming?

For fans looking to stream the high-octane encounter live on mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, or desktops, the series opener will be available digitally across two major platforms. The live online stream will be broadcasted on the Sony LIV app and its web platform. Furthermore, due to a massive, strategic digital synergy agreement designed to maximize universal coverage for Indian fans, the high-profile tour will also be simulcast on JioHotstar.

Match Schedule & Details

Fixture: India vs England, 1st T20I

Date: July 1, 2026

Time: 10:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Venue: Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street